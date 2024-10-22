All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far including new Midnights version

All of Taylor Swift's cardigans released so far. Picture: Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images, taylorswift.com

By Katie Louise Smith

Here's all of Taylor Swift's album-themed cardigans, when they were released and how much they cost – including the brand new 'Midnights' cardigan.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift cardigans have become a must-have piece of merch for Swiftie collectors – but how many has she released in total so far?

Since thee 'Folklore' cardigan was first released, Taylor has released a further 9 versions bringing the total number of cardigans in the collection to 10.

There is currently no cardigan for 'Evermore' or 'Fearless (Taylor's Version)'. It's also unclear if Taylor will ever release a 'Lover' themed cardigan. With the releases of 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' and 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)', another two versions could be released alongside the albums but we'll have to wait and see.

For now, here's the full list of every single cardigan Taylor Swift has released so far, including pictures, prices and all the details.

Taylor Swift's cardigan merch started with the 'cardigan' music video in 2020. Picture: Republic Records

The OG Folklore cardigan

Release date: July 2020

July 2020 Original price: $49

Let's start where it all began, shall we? The original 'folklore' cardigan, which is almost identical to the one she wears in the 'cardigan' music video (that one has a 'Taylor Swift' patch), was released way back in July 2020 and is now one of the most sought after and coveted pieces of Taylor Swift merch.

The original cardigan includes the iconic three blue stars on the elbows and a 'folklore album' patch on the chest. No other 'folklore' cardigan variant has the 'folklore album' patch other than this first batch.

Taylor Swift's original Folklore cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The Folklore cardigan 2.0

Release date: 2020

The second version of the 'folklore' cardigan is the exact same design, except the patch now reads 'Taylor Swift' in 'folklore' font and is placed on the bottom left of the cardigan.

Taylor wears this cardigan in the 'cardigan' music video, and it's also the same one that was sent out in PR packages. This version of the cardigan replaced the original 'folklore album' patch version shortly after the original batch sold out.

Taylor Swift's Folklore 2.0 cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The grey/green Folklore holiday cardigan

Release date: November 2020

November 2020 Original price: $65

Ahead of the holiday season, Taylor dropped two different limited edition holiday versions of the 'folklore' cardigan at the same time. This first one was this grey version that featured green detailing and green stars on the elbow patches.

The patch in the bottom left reads 'Taylor Swift' in 'folklore' font.

Taylor Swift Folklore holiday cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The beige/red Folklore holiday cardigan

Release date: November 2020

November 2020 Original price: $65

The second holiday cardigan was this beige version with red trim, red stars on the elbow patches and the 'Taylor Swift' patch on the bottom left in 'folklore' font'.

While it's not an official Evermore-specific cardigan, Swifties love that the two holiday exclusive cardigans represent the similar colour schemes. Together, they're the perfect homage to the two sister albums.

Taylor Swift Folklore holiday cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The Red (Taylor's Version) cardigan

Release date: November 2021

November 2021 Original price: $65

When Taylor dropped a 'Red (Taylor's Version)' version of the 'Folklore' cardigan, she set a new precedent for all her future albums. Obviously, we're gonna need a themed cardigan for each one, right?!

The 'Red (TV)' cardigan is a cream knit with no accent trim and four red stars on the elbow patch as opposed to the 'Folklore' trio. The patch on the bottom left reads 'Taylor Swift' and is written in 'Red (TV)' font.

Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version) cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The Speak Now (Taylor's Version) cardigan

Release date: July 2023

July 2023 Original price: $70

The 'Speak Now (TV)' cardigan was the first to feature a brand new elbow patch design. Instead of the signature stars, the dark purple version includes a series of gold four-point stars (kind of like the emoji) that span both sleeves.

Again, no accent trim on this one. The patch is written in 'Speak Now' font and reads: "Speak Now Taylor's Version"

Taylor Swift Speak Now (Taylor's Version) cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The 1989 (Taylor's Version) cardigan

Release date: October 2023

October 2023 Original price: $70

The '1989 (Taylor's Version)' cardigan completely scrapped the stars on the sleeves and featured an all new design that embodied the '1989' era and aesthetic.

The light blue cardigan features white trim, white buttons and a series of embroidered seagulls on the back. On the chest, there's an embroidered '1989' and on the bottom left, there's a patch that reads 'T.S.' in Taylor's handwriting.

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor's Version) cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The Tortured Poets Department cardigan

Release date: April 2024

April 2024 Original price: $70

Every member of the Tortured Poets Department needs the official Tortured Poets cardigan! This grey version features absolutely no trim and no embroidered details.

The only patch sits on the bottom left and reads: "The Tortured Poets Department."

Taylor Swift The Tortured Poets Department cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The re-released Folklore cardigan

Release date: July 2024

July 2024 Original price: $70

To celebrate four years of 'folklore', Taylor re-released the 'folklore' cardigan with the 'Taylor Swift' patch. This version is basically the same with the exact same blue stars on the elbows, but the size and shape is considerably different to the original. This new version is much longer than the OG.

Taylor Swift re-released Folklore cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

The Midnights cardigan

Release date: October 2024

October 2024 Original price: $70

The latest cardigan to have been released is the long awaiting 'Midnights' cardigan, which was released in honour of the second anniversary of the Grammy-winning album.

Arguably one of the best designs yet, the navy blue cardigan features light blue stars on the front and back reminiscent of the blue star-embellished Moschino dress Taylor wore to a VMAs afterparty in 2022. The patch on the bottom left reads "Taylor Swift Midnights" in 'Midnights' font.

Taylor Swift Midnights cardigan. Picture: taylorswift.com

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.