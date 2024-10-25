Taylor Swift fans spot major 'Debut (TV)' theory in her recent plaid outfits

25 October 2024, 12:46

Taylor Swift fans spot 'Debut (TV)' theory in her recent plaid outfits
Taylor Swift fans spot 'Debut (TV)' theory in her recent plaid outfits. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, Big Machine Records, Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Katie Louise Smith

By Katie Louise Smith

Wondering why Taylor has been wearing so much plaid recently? Fans think it's connected to the Eras Tour's Lover house – and the easter egg has been right in front of our noses this whole time.

Swifties, we have an easter egg emergency... Remember when Taylor Swift suddenly started wearing plaid outfits and none of us could figure out why? Was it a 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' hint? Was it big tease for TS12? Is she simply just enjoying a nice autumnal plaid era?

Well, what if we told you that it might be an easter egg for 'Taylor Swift (Taylor's Version)'? Fans on social media have just clocked a huge plaid-shaped easter egg that no one has noticed until now. And it's seemingly been hiding in plain sight since the start of The Eras Tour.

'Rep (TV)' and 'Taylor Swift (TV)' – a.k.a. 'Debut (TV)' – are the only two re-recordings Taylor has left to release. For years, fans have assumed that 'Rep (TV)' would arrive before 'Debut (TV)' but theories are now starting to shift.

So, what's the big easter egg that has sent everyone into a 'Debut (TV) is coming!' spiral? It's all to do with The Eras Tour's Lover house.

Why has Taylor Swift been wearing so much plaid?

Taylor Swift's plaid outfits have sparked a brand new theory about 'Debut (TV)'. Picture: Getty

Earlier this week, SwiftTok member @nikkiking23 shared a video about Taylor's plaid era and shared a detail that she hadn't seen anyone mention yet.

"I was looking at the Lover house for a different reason and I noticed something, do you see it?" she asked, before pulling up a screenshot of the green room from the 'Lover' music video. "Look at the wallpaper, they changed it for the tour visuals... And they changed it to plaid."

"This whole time she's been standing and singing in front of this Lover house with this plaid wall and now she's wearing all of this plaid."

Nikki notes that while the fandom is split on the theory behind the plaid, it also has strong references to the 'TTPD' and 'Reputation' eras (the OG 'Rep' era was FULL of plaids and tartans), it can't be just a coincidence.

The detail has also now picked up steam on X/Twitter, with one viral post reading: "Debut had plaid wallpaper this entire time in the lover house and no one connected the dots are you kidding me!!!!!!!!!!!!"

Another user who quote tweeted the viral tweet added: "i always wonder if it drives taylor crazy just sitting back impatiently waiting for us to figure out the simplest easter eggs like this cuz HOW HAVE I NEVER SEEN THIS MENTIONED BEFORE".

And yes, reader, the plaid room really has been there since the opening night of The Eras Tour. It's probably in all of your Eras Tour pics and videos, too. Just sitting there, waiting for everyone to notice.

Here's a photo from Glendale, Arizona night 2 from March 2023.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Lover house features plaid wallpaper in the 'Debut' room
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Lover house features plaid wallpaper in the 'Debut' room. Picture: Getty

Over the past few months, Taylor has been turning some incredible plaid/tartan looks whilst out and about on red carpets and at Kansas City Chiefs games. A lot of them appear to be pointing more towards 'Rep (TV)' than 'Debut (TV)' though.

At the 2024 VMAS, she stunned in a yellow tartan Dior 2025 Cruise collection dress that screamed 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)' vibes.

But what does it all mean? Is 'Rep (TV)' coming first or should we get ready for 'Debut (TV)'? Are they coming at the same time?! Could it just be a hint that Taylor is now the midst of re-recording her debut album? Or are we all completely wrong...again?!

Clown shoes at the ready!

