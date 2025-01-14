Travis Kelce drops cryptic clue about new Taylor Swift music

Travis Kelce drops cryptic clue about new Taylor Swift music. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Travis Kelce has hinted that new Taylor Swift music could be in the works.

After months of ongoing theories about potential release dates, Taylor Swift fans continue to wait on the edge of their seats for the release of the singer's final two Taylor’s Version albums.

But despite ever-mounting speculation and conspiracy theories, it seems that the ‘Fortnight’ singer could in fact be preoccupied with something else at the minute - or at least that’s what her boyfriend Travis Kelce has hinted at in a new interview.

Ahead of his next Kansas City Chiefs game, Travis cryptically revealed that there “might be a few” songs in the work by the megastar singer.

Speaking on the self-titled Pat McAfee show, host Pat brought up the subject of Taylor and how he had realised after listening to her albums just how many “f—-boys” there had been. That is at least until Travis arrived on the scene.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Alamy

Pat applauded Travis for his gentlemanly behaviour towards the singer, telling him that he was representing football in a "beautiful way". After all, there's a reason Travis makes Taylor feel so high school.

But Pat then posed the question of whether Taylor’s future work might have more material about a so-called good guy. Laughing in response, Travis cryptically quipped “there might be a few, I don’t know”.

Ok so Travis might not be spilling the tea, but we think he knows.

Pressed further on whether he had heard any new songs by his beau, Travis shut the host down, telling him: “I can’t, I can’t say any of that. You know I can’t say that. I hear music everywhere.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. Picture: Alamy

While the football tight end wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of any new material by Taylor, he did confirm that he’s “always a motivator” of her work.

He said: “I’ll never chime in but you already know it. I’m here to support, I’m here to see where it can go”.

So far from Taylor's huge discography it's believed 'The Alchemy' and 'So High School' were penned about Travis, and maybe there's more to come.

Travis’ comments come a month after the ‘Anti-Hero’ singer finished up the final leg of her mammoth world tour. And while Swifties have undeniably been spoiled with new content from the singer in recent years, it's safe to say they remain firmly on the hunt for any clues about potential new music.

Well Taylor, regardless of how long the wait is, we'll always be ready for it.

