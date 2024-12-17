Everything Taylor Swift got from Travis Kelce for her 35th birthday

Travis Kelce bought luxury gifts for Taylor Swift's 35th birthday. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift was spoiled by boyfriend Travis Kelce for her 35th birthday earlier in December.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift celebrated her birthday on 13th December and rumour has it her boyfriend went big on gifts, as he should for one of the most successful artists of our generation.

According to the tabloids he spent around $175k in gifts for his girlfriend, including luxury jewellery and flowers, spending $19,325 alone on bouquets.

The papers claim he sent Taylor 35 bouquets, one for each year of her life, from The Million Roses, a luxury flower brand.

Travis Kelce spoiled Taylor Swift for her birthday. Picture: Getty

They reportedly included 15 black heart boxes filled with red roses, valued at $315 each, 10 orders of deluxe white boxes with black and red roses that cost $880 a box, and 10 boxes of pink suede boxes filled with neon rose gold roses, worth $580 each.

Travis also apparently bought Taylor jewellery from Tiffany & Co, a Rolex and jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels. Swifties will no doubt be zooming in on her bling next time she’s out and about.

Taylor Swift has wrapped on The Eras Tour and can spend more time with Travis Kelce. Picture: Getty

"Thirty-five years old is a very important birthday, and he wanted to make things really special for this special occasion," a source close to the couple told the US tabloids.

They claimed Travis went big on gifts after their relationship has taken a more serious turn following the end of the Eras Tour, meaning they’re able to spend more time together.

They went on: "He has been working on this for a bit now, and he knows that the occasion was super important as now they are able to spend way more time together as the tour is over.

"The last few months have been very intense for the both of them, and now they just want to enjoy each other, and Taylor's birthday is the first day of many more days and times for celebrations in the next couple of weeks."

Taylor Swift announces Eras Tour book

The source continued: "Travis and Taylor love birthdays. They also love Christmas, and they are so looking forward to that," the source added.

"Travis kept some more unique presents in his sleeve for Christmas time, he loves to surprise Taylor and get her some very nice gifts."

The NFL star apparently spent the last several months picking up gifts for Taylor.

Read more Taylor Swift news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.