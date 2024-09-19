Taylor Swift Manifested Boyfriend Travis Kelce In Decade-Old Interview

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift has always known what she wanted in a partner and the proof is in a resurfaced interview from 2011.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have to be considered the 'IT' couple of this generation and they’ve only been going out for under two years.

The pop star's love life has always been held under a microscope by the public eye, especially as she's taken inspiration from her relationships when writing her music in the past.

Her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' contained songs fans have now deduced were probably inspired by Travis, her short fling with Adam Healy and of course the end of her five-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn back in 2023.

However, according to an old 2011 interview with 60 Minutes, Joe was never the man for Taylor and perhaps she’d been manifesting Travis to come into her life all this time.

Taylor Swift was only 22 years old in 2011. Picture: Getty

As ‘A Second Look’ podcast took, well a second look, at the 13-year-old interview, they discovered that Taylor had always been looking for a man who wouldn't "care that much about keeping people out"

“It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating],” she said in the interview, “‘Cause I don’t care … It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people.”

She went on to say “You couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much. It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”

With the level of fame Taylor has experienced for just how long she’s experienced it, the ‘Folklore’ singer has become used to being an open book to her fans, however, her ex-boyfriend Joe was in complete contrast to this.

Fans have rooted for Travis Kelce when it comes to winning Taylor's heart. Picture: Getty

As an intensely private person, fans speculated that Taylor’s fame may have been partially the reason for the breakdown of their long-term relationship.

However, Travis has been the antithesis, as a high-profile sports player the athlete has taken Taylor’s fame and ran with it.

After going public with their relationship, both Taylor and Travis have been happily spotted out in public from games, to dinners in NYC to dancing with one another at Coachella in 2024.

The NFL star has been praised by fans for his support of Taylor’s success, taking it to the next level when he joined the show during one of her Eras Tour concerts in London, dancing in a tuxedo on stage.

Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

In so many ways, Travis has been exactly the man Taylor described… or manifested all the way back in 2011. Speaking to CBS Mornings as reported by People magazine, Travis revealed that a life with Taylor and her fame is "The life I chose, I guess… I have fun with it. It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this.”

"Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun… I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it,” he said speaking of his family’s adjustment to life in the spotlight.

After being told that Swifties have been rooting for him, Travis further proved what a great guy he was, saying “I hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with.”

“I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”

