Taylor Swift Manifested Boyfriend Travis Kelce In Decade-Old Interview

19 September 2024, 12:34

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift began dating in 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

Taylor Swift has always known what she wanted in a partner and the proof is in a resurfaced interview from 2011.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have to be considered the 'IT' couple of this generation and they’ve only been going out for under two years.

The pop star's love life has always been held under a microscope by the public eye, especially as she's taken inspiration from her relationships when writing her music in the past.

Her latest album 'The Tortured Poets Department' contained songs fans have now deduced were probably inspired by Travis, her short fling with Adam Healy and of course the end of her five-year relationship with actor Joe Alwyn back in 2023.

However, according to an old 2011 interview with 60 Minutes, Joe was never the man for Taylor and perhaps she’d been manifesting Travis to come into her life all this time.

Taylor Swift was only 22 years old in 2011
Taylor Swift was only 22 years old in 2011. Picture: Getty

As A Second Look’ podcast took, well a second look, at the 13-year-old interview, they discovered that Taylor had always been looking for a man who wouldn't "care that much about keeping people out"

“It’s so heartbreaking when things click, but your comfort level with fame is so different than [the person you’re dating],” she said in the interview, “‘Cause I don’t care … It doesn’t matter to me who’s looking, but it does to some people.”

She went on to say “You couldn’t really have a good relationship with someone who cares that much. It seems a little unnecessary to care that much about keeping people out.”

With the level of fame Taylor has experienced for just how long she’s experienced it, the ‘Folklore’ singer has become used to being an open book to her fans, however, her ex-boyfriend Joe was in complete contrast to this.

Fans have rooted for Travis Kelce when it comes to winning Taylor's heart
Fans have rooted for Travis Kelce when it comes to winning Taylor's heart. Picture: Getty

As an intensely private person, fans speculated that Taylor’s fame may have been partially the reason for the breakdown of their long-term relationship.

However, Travis has been the antithesis, as a high-profile sports player the athlete has taken Taylor’s fame and ran with it.

After going public with their relationship, both Taylor and Travis have been happily spotted out in public from games, to dinners in NYC to dancing with one another at Coachella in 2024.

The NFL star has been praised by fans for his support of Taylor’s success, taking it to the next level when he joined the show during one of her Eras Tour concerts in London, dancing in a tuxedo on stage.

Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

In so many ways, Travis has been exactly the man Taylor described… or manifested all the way back in 2011. Speaking to CBS Mornings as reported by People magazine, Travis revealed that a life with Taylor and her fame is "The life I chose, I guess… I have fun with it. It comes with the territory of wanting to do fun activities like this.”

"Everyone’s loving it. Mama Kelce is having so much fun… I think my dad is slowly getting more comfortable with it, and Jason has always been a pro at it,” he said speaking of his family’s adjustment to life in the spotlight.

After being told that Swifties have been rooting for him, Travis further proved what a great guy he was, saying “I hope it’s because they see I’m just a genuinely good person and I love what I do and I love doing it with the people that I’m doing it with.”

“I’d rather give everybody happiness and something to cheer about than otherwise.”

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Kesha Reveals New Version Of 'Tik Tok' After Changing P. Diddy Line

Kesha Reveals New Version Of 'Tik Tok' After Changing P. Diddy Line

Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Never Denied Rumours That She Was A Man

Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Never Denied Rumours That She Was A Man

Uglies 2: Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

Will There Be An Uglies 2? Pretties Movie Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Book Plot And News

TV & Film

Get to know MAFS' Nathan

Facts About Nathan From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram And Where He’s From

TV & Film

MAFS UK's Kristina on her struggle with PMDD

Everything MAFS UK's Kristina Has Said About Her Struggle With PMDD

TV & Film

MAFS UK viewers think one of the brides may have fled the show early

MAFS UK Viewers Convinced One Bride 'Dropped Out Of The Show Early'

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits