Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce 'still together' despite her not attending recent games

1 October 2024, 15:05

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still going strong. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

"He's been busy with the NFL season, and she has been enjoying some time off before her upcoming shows."

Taylor Swift has been taking a well-deserved break before she heads back on The Eras Tour for her final run of dates, but fans have noticed she wasn’t at boyfriend Travis Kelce’s last few games.

Travis plays for the Kansas City Chiefs and over the past year Taylor’s become a frequent guest in the stands as she cheers on her boyfriend who, throughout the Eras Tour, returned the favour by attending many of her concerts and even joined her on stage in London.

However, as NFL season kicked off a few weeks ago Taylor’s only been spotted at a couple of games.

But fans don’t need to have split fears, as the couple are still very much together; Taylor’s simply been taking some down time before she hits the road again, using her quieter schedule to reportedly focus on new music.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at US Open
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are still very much together. Picture: Getty

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “Taylor and Travis are still together and doing well. Taylor is hoping to put out new music and then take some time off together with Travis. He's been busy with the NFL season, and she has been enjoying some time off before her upcoming shows.”

They added: “Even though Taylor isn't currently touring, she is still very busy with work and sorting out her upcoming plans."

Swifties are hoping her ‘plans’ include something to do with her final two re-recordings, ‘Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’.

'1989 (Taylor's Version)' is the latest album Taylor has re-recorded and released, bringing the track list to 21 songs after including five songs from 'The Vault', tracks she wrote at the time but never made the original album. She's done this for every re-release so far.

Taylor Swift performs on Eras Tour in yellow dress
Taylor Swift is nearing the end of The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Fans thought ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ would follow soon, after she teased exclusive snippets of 'Delicate (Taylor's Version)' and 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)’.

But as 2024 got underway she kept us on our toes by announcing her brand new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ instead, momentarily silencing the anticipation for ‘Reputation (TV)’.

As Taylor gears up for her final few Eras Tour dates, Swifties are hoping she’ll drop the record, or at least announce it, in the coming weeks.

The ‘Fortnight’ singer has just a couple of months of touring left, wrapping things up on 8th December in Vancouver almost two whole years after she kicked off the Eras Tour in March 2023.

Travis Kelce carries Taylor Swift on stage at Wembley

