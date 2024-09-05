Did Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Break Up? The Rumour Explained

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly 'had a good laugh' about the rumours. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

A 'contract' was leaked and now people think Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce split, but let's take a look at the facts.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the years, Taylor Swift's relationships have been held under a public microscope and things are no different with her current boyfriend Travis Kelce.

But this time things have gotten out of control; it has been reported that Travis Kelce had to get lawyers involved after the latest rumours claiming the couple had broken up.

So, what's really going on with the NFL star and musical mastermind, did Taylor and Travis really split? Here are the facts.

Taylor and Travis have had to address split rumours. Picture: Getty

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup?

No, both Travis and Taylor have come forward to deny the break up claims in one way or another.

This comes after a fake AI generated contract started circling the internet which was created to look like it came from Travis' PR firm, Full Scope Public Relations.

The American footballer turned actor had his representatives deny the claims. They said that the contract was "entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorised by this agency".

"We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents," they said.

Taylor Swift brought Travis Kelce onto stage. Picture: Getty

Then came a response from a source close to Taylor saying: "Taylor was unbothered and quite amused by this. She usually pays these things no mind at all, but this was some hilarious AI realness. It isn’t even worth an actual reaction from her or her team."

"She and Travis had a good laugh over it and his camp only got lawyers involved because it is his PR firm listed on the document."

The source went on to say that since the forged contract stated they'd split on September 28th they are going to mark the date with something "super special and fun".

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spotted leaving the SNL Afterparty in October. Picture: Getty

There you go! Of course Tayvis aren't breaking up... and certainly not through a contract.

After they began dating in July of 2023 they took their relationship public in October, which was almost a whole year ago.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.