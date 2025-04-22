Lewis Capaldi seen on rare outing amid rumours he’s returning to music

Lewis Capaldi was seen with TOWIE's Bobby Norris. Picture: Getty/Bobby Norris/Instagram

Lewis Capaldi was pictured on a rare outing with a TOWIE star over the weekend, two years after taking a break from the spotlight.

Lewis Capaldi announced in 2023 he’d be taking a break from touring to focus on his mental health, days after performing at Glastonbury.

And two years on it’s being reported he’s been discussing his next album with friends, although his return to music hasn’t been confirmed by the Scotsman himself.

Amid the reports, Lewis has been pictured looking happy and healthy as he hung out with The Only Way Is Essex star Bobby Norris, holding a thumbs up to the camera.

Admitting he was starstruck to meet the ‘Someone You Loved’ hitmaker, Bobby wrote on Instagram: “Yes Lew!! Sorry Britney darling, I love ya and all that but @lewiscapadli wins this one hands down..”

Lewis Capaldi bumped into TOWIE's Bobby Norris. Picture: Lewis Capaldi/Instagram

It comes weeks after Lewis’ close pal Yungblud said in an interview that the singer is ‘getting his mental health right’ and that his new music ‘sounds great’.

Yungblud, real name Dominic Harrison, told the tabloids: “I have heard his new music and it sounds great. He is getting his mental health right. I love him, as me and him have been on this ride together.

"We experienced it at the same time and he is perhaps the only friend who knows what I am going through, in the same way I know what he's going through."

Lewis announced in 2023 he’d be taking time away from the spotlight after struggling with his Tourette’s throughout his Glastonbury show, cancelling his performances for the rest of the summer including Reading and Leeds.

Lewis Capaldi performs on the Pyramid stage during day 4 of Glastonbury Festival. Picture: Getty

He thanked his team and his fans for their support, but said he was still adjusting to the impact of his Tourette’s.

He said in a statement: “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.

Lewis Capaldi is rumoured to be returning to music. Picture: Getty

“I know I'm incredibly fortunate to be able to take times out when others can't and I'd like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who've been so supportive every step of the way through the good times and even more so during this part year when I've needed it more than ever.”

He finished his statement: “Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis.”

Almost two years later, fans are so ready for Lewis' rumoured return, but at the time of writing nothing's been announced. We'll make sure to let you know if he confirms anything!

