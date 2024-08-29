Taylor Swift Is Releasing A Novel Titled ‘A Girl Called Girl’

29 August 2024, 12:20

Taylor Swift is set to release her debut novel
Taylor Swift is set to release her debut novel. Picture: Taylor Swift/YouTube / Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift has big plans for once the Eras Tour has wrapped and is set to release a novel she’s been working on since she was a teenager.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift is about to add another string to her bow, becoming an author!

According to the tabloids Taylor has plans to release her debut novel once the Eras Tour comes to an end in November. Titled A Girl Called Girl, the novel follows a mother who has a daughter but had hoped for a son, a story she apparently wrote when she was a teenager but has kept under wraps for years.

Back in 2015 Taylor secured the trademark rights to the novel, any audio versions of it and any accompanying merchandise in 2015. Her parents have apparently been looking after the manuscript since she first wrote it.

Taylor’s touched on her dreams to become an author in the past, telling the crowd during her ‘Speak Now’ tour in 2012 that she started writing the book when all her friends were in another state.

Taylor Swift apparently has plans to release a novel once the Eras Tour wraps
Taylor Swift apparently has plans to release a novel once the Eras Tour wraps. Picture: Getty

"All my friends were back in Pennsylvania, so I had nothing to do,” she told the audience. “I had this epiphany; I’m going to be a novelist and I’m going to write novels. That’s going to be my career path.”

How Taylor will find the time to publish a novel when fans are waiting on her final two re-recordings,Taylor Swift’ and ‘Reputation’, we’ll never know.

However, before that Taylor’s got Eras Tour dates in Toronto and Vancouver to complete, having rounded off her European leg of the tour in London in August.

Taylor Swift will finish the Eras Tour in November
Taylor Swift will finish the Eras Tour in November. Picture: Getty

Taylor appeared to drop an Easter egg about releasing a novel in ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’, where she plays a red-haired author doing a reading from her new book, portraying the grown-up version of Sadie Sink’s character, a young Miss Swift.

The book on display was also called ‘All Too Well’, with the description beneath reading: “A stunning debut novel.”

A glimpse into Taylor’s not-too distant future perhaps?

