Taylor Swift Brings Ed Sheeran On Stage At Eras Tour To Perform Sweet 'Travis Kelce Tribute'

Taylor Swift brings Ed Sheeran on stage at Eras Tour to perform Everything Has Changed, End Game and Thinking Out Loud. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, via X.com, Michael Owens/Getty Images

By Capital Buzz

Everything Has Changed, Endgame AND Thinking Out Loud? Taylor hit the Swifties with a full-blown Travis Kelce megamix ft. Ed Sheeran.

Uhhh, so how is everyone doing after that absolutely WILD surprise song selection that Taylor Swift just dropped at the Eras Tour? A three song mash-up with special guest Ed Sheeran?! Truly one of her best yet.

Yep, Taylor is back at London's Wembley Stadium where she's set to perform the final five shows of the epic European leg of the Eras Tour. On Thursday night (Aug 15), Taylor took to the stage in front of over 90,000 people (!) to deliver another show-stopping set – and she surprised everyone when she invited bestie Ed on stage to perform with her.

At every Eras Tour show, Taylor performs a handful of unique mashups as part of the 'Acoustic Section'. Usually, she performs them solo but on Wembley's Night 4, Ed joined her for a mash up that fans think was a sweet tribute to boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift returns to London to perform the final five shows of her Eras Tour European leg. Picture: Getty

Taylor began performing ‘Everything Has Changed (Taylor’s Version)’ before she stopped to welcome Ed on stage. The duo then continued to finish their duet before launching into Ed’s rap on ‘End Game’ from ‘Reputation’.

Then, they dropped an even bigger surprise and performed Ed's 'Thinking Out Loud' together.

After the 3-song mashup, Taylor thanked Ed for joining her, saying: "This is one of my best friends in the world to the point where I feel like he's a second brother of mine."

"We toured together on the Red Tour," she continued. "Everytime I am doing the 'Red' part of this show, I think about the memories that we made and now he is someone who plays Wembley like, every week. This is like, regular for him. And he works so hard, and he's on tour right now, and he's probably so tired but he wanted to come and play for you and do this for all of us."

ED AND TAYLOR SINGING THINKING OUT LOUD MY HEART #LondonTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/TICkWNGp02 — Angelica (Taylor’s Version) (@angelicakyria13) August 15, 2024

On top of the Ed Sheeran surprise, Swifties also noticed that Taylor's surprise song selection appeared to be a nod to boyfriend Travis Kelce, who is currently unable to join her for the final London shows as he's back in Kansas City training with the Chiefs.

Taylor has previously performed 'Everything Has Changed' alongside 'Mary's Song (Oh My My My)' (which includes a serendipitous lyric that references their signature 89 and 87 numbers) and 'So High School', which is directly about Travis. The only other time she's performed 'End Game' is when Taylor came to watch her perform in Argentina back in 2023.

Elsewhere, Taylor also performed a piano mashup of 'King Of My Heart' and 'The Alchemy', which is also another song with lyrics that reference Travis.

🚨 Taylor Swift is on stage screaming “I love Travis Kelce” currently — 𝑲𝒓𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒏⸆⸉ 🖤 (@perfectlyfine89) August 15, 2024

KING OF MY HEART AND THE ALCHEMY!!?!? OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/VNOOXDiDtZ — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) August 15, 2024

For those keeping track, Taylor also performed two tracks from 'Reputation' during the first London show... Fans are convinced that the final London show might finally see Taylor announce 'Reputation (Taylor's Version)'. Stay tuned!

