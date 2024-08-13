How Taylor Swift Kept 'Fortnight' Music Video A Secret

Post Malone revealed Taylor Swift had to hide under umbrellas while they filmed the 'Fortnight' video. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift had to hide from drones and cameras while filming the ‘Fortnight’ music video with Post Malone.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s collaboration, ‘Fortnight’, has become one of the biggest songs of the year from her new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and the duo wanted to keep their collaboration a complete surprise for fans, meaning they had to go to extreme lengths to stay low-key while filming the music video.

In a new interview with New York Times, Post revealed Taylor had to hide under an umbrella and drapes while she rode on a golf cart between filming, to prevent helicopters and drones from getting footage of her.

The music video saw the stars in a moody, black and white setting as Taylor awakes in a white gown chained to a hospital bed.

Post Malone spoke about his collab with Taylor Swift and how secretive the music video recording had to be. Picture: Getty

In the vid she has face tattoos matching Post’s and is later seen in a black Victorian-style gown as she and Post sit opposite each other writing on typewriters.

The singer also spoke to the NY Times about how Beyoncé had to go to even greater lengths to keep their collaboration on 'Cowboy Carter', ‘LEVII’S JEANS’, under wraps, receiving their track via one of her representatives to his personal compound in Utah to ensure there were no leaks.

He told the publication: "I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck. That’s so much pressure."

Post added he’s “just honoured to be in these people’s vicinity.”

Taylor Swift hid under umbrellas while filming the 'Fortnight' music video. Picture: Getty

For his Beyoncé collaboration, they didn’t even meet in the studio and they still haven’t met IRL. Instead, they communicated by text to ensure their song stayed a secret.

"It was terrifying," he added.

Post has praised both Taylor and Beyoncé for a while and they’ve been equally as praising toward him.

When they first met at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018, Taylor told him: “‘Better Now’ is so insane. I’m so jealous of that song, that hook.”

He recalled to Howard Stern: “And I was like, ‘What?’ That’s f****** crazy, you’re a great f****** songwriter! Thank you so very much."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.