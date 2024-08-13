How Taylor Swift Kept 'Fortnight' Music Video A Secret

13 August 2024, 12:20

Post Malone revealed Taylor Swift had to hide under umbrellas while they filmed the 'Fortnight' video
Post Malone revealed Taylor Swift had to hide under umbrellas while they filmed the 'Fortnight' video. Picture: Getty/Taylor Swift/YouTube

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift had to hide from drones and cameras while filming the ‘Fortnight’ music video with Post Malone.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s collaboration, ‘Fortnight’, has become one of the biggest songs of the year from her new album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and the duo wanted to keep their collaboration a complete surprise for fans, meaning they had to go to extreme lengths to stay low-key while filming the music video.

In a new interview with New York Times, Post revealed Taylor had to hide under an umbrella and drapes while she rode on a golf cart between filming, to prevent helicopters and drones from getting footage of her.

The music video saw the stars in a moody, black and white setting as Taylor awakes in a white gown chained to a hospital bed.

Post Malone spoke about his collab with Taylor Swift and how secretive the music video recording had to be
Post Malone spoke about his collab with Taylor Swift and how secretive the music video recording had to be. Picture: Getty

In the vid she has face tattoos matching Post’s and is later seen in a black Victorian-style gown as she and Post sit opposite each other writing on typewriters.

The singer also spoke to the NY Times about how Beyoncé had to go to even greater lengths to keep their collaboration on 'Cowboy Carter', ‘LEVII’S JEANS’, under wraps, receiving their track via one of her representatives to his personal compound in Utah to ensure there were no leaks.

He told the publication: "I can’t even imagine being at their level — it must suck. That’s so much pressure."

Post added he’s “just honoured to be in these people’s vicinity.”

Taylor Swift hid under umbrellas while filming the 'Fortnight' music video
Taylor Swift hid under umbrellas while filming the 'Fortnight' music video. Picture: Getty

For his Beyoncé collaboration, they didn’t even meet in the studio and they still haven’t met IRL. Instead, they communicated by text to ensure their song stayed a secret.

"It was terrifying," he added.

Post has praised both Taylor and Beyoncé for a while and they’ve been equally as praising toward him.

When they first met at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018, Taylor told him: “‘Better Now’ is so insane. I’m so jealous of that song, that hook.”

He recalled to Howard Stern: “And I was like, ‘What?’ That’s f****** crazy, you’re a great f****** songwriter! Thank you so very much."

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Harry Styles and Olivia Dean spark dating rumours

What's Really Going On With Harry Styles And Olivia Dean?

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals Mistake In 'Nonsense' Lyrics That She Didn't Spot For Two Years

Shawn Mendes 'Why Why Why' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Shawn Mendes Reveals He Was Almost A Father In Emotional 'Why Why Why' Lyrics

Billie Eilish is rumoured to be performing at the Olympic closing ceremony

Is Billie Eilish Performing At The Olympics Closing Ceremony?

Kesha Reveals She Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permenantly Change The P-Diddy Lyric

Kesha Will Re-Record 'Tik Tok' To Permanently Change The P. Diddy Lyric

Hot On Capital

Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories

Connor Franta Appears To Confirm He Dated Troye Sivan Following Fan Theories

Selling Sunset cast in cream dresses alongside a picture of them ringing the house sale bell

Selling Sunset Season 8: Release Date, News And Cast

TV & Film

Hailey Bieber fans predict the name of her baby

Hailey Bieber Fans 'Work Out' The Name Of Her Baby

TikTok's very demure and very mindful meme has gone viral

TikTok 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend Explained (In A Demure Way)

Umbrella Academy viewers spot filming error in season 4 scene

Umbrella Academy Viewers Spot Filming Mistake In Season 4 Scene

TV & Film

Benaiah from Love is Blind UK has been a focus point of the series

5 Facts On Benaiah From Love Is Blind UK Including His Instagram, Job And Name Meaning

TV & Film

Love is Blind UK season 1 is streaming now

Meet The Love Is Blind UK Cast Including Their Age, Instagram Accounts And More

TV & Film

Meet Love Is Blind UK's Nicole

Who Is Nicole From Love Is Blind UK? Her Age, Job, Instagram, Previous Shows & More

TV & Film

Archie Renaux: 15 facts about the Shadow and Bone

Archie Renaux: Age, Height And Facts About The Upgraded Actor

TV & Film

Percy Jackson season 2: Release date, cast, plot spoilers and news about the Disney+ show

Percy Jackson Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot Spoilers And News About The Disney+ Show

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour times: What time does Taylor Swift take to the stage?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Start Times: What Time Does Taylor Swift Take To The Stage?

Taylor Swift

The Umbrella Academy season 5: Here's why it's ending with season 4

Will There Be An Umbrella Academy Season 5? Here's Why It's Ending With Season 4

TV & Film

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? The Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

How did Ben die in The Umbrella Academy? Jennifer Incident Is Finally Revealed In Season 4

TV & Film

Lucien Laviscount spilled all on Emily in Paris season 4

Emily In Paris’ Lucien Laviscount Was Originally Only In 2 Episodes As Alfie

TV & Film

What happened to Sloane in The Umbrella Academy season 4?

Umbrella Academy Boss Explains What Happened To Sloane In Season 4

TV & Film

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Defends Changing Lily and Ryle's Ages From The Book

TV & Film

What Happens In The It Ends With Us Books? The It Starts With Us Plot Explained

What Happens In It Starts With Us? It Ends With Us Book Sequel Summary Explained

TV & Film

Meet Love Is Blind: UK hosts Emma and Matt

Who Are The Love Is Blind UK Hosts? Meet Matt And Emma Willis

TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy's Five and Lila affair plot twist has been slammed by fans

The Umbrella Academy Fans Slam "Unnecessary" Five And Lila Season 4 Storyline

TV & Film

Love is Blind's Benaiah spoke about his vision for an ideal marriage

Benaiah From 'Love Is Blind UK' Hints He’s Still Single

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch