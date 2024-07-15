Taylor Swift Got A Brand New ‘Speak Now’ Dress And Fans Think It Means Something

Taylor Swift has expanded her Eras Tour wardrobe. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift debuted a brand new outfit on The Eras Tour as part of her ‘Speak Now’ era.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour may already have broken records and made her pass the billionaire mark, but it’s also the place where the queen of Easter Eggs has been dropping clues, speaking to us through her outfits, and treating us to a bunch of acoustic versions of her songs.

With Taylor, almost everything she does and wears holds a message, even down to her multitude of outfits, and during her recent shows in Milan she debuted a brand new dress for her ‘Speak Now’ part of the show, where she sings 'Enchanted'.

Taylor has broken down The Eras Tour setlist into sections relating to each one of her albums (except Debut), from ‘Fearless’ to her latest releases ‘Midnights’ and ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

Taylor Swift has yet another new Speak Now dress, as well as this previously-seen one. Picture: Getty

The last time Taylor debuted a dress that didn’t match an era was the blue Elsa from Frozen-esque dress that was worn on the same night as the ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ album announcement.

Therefore fans have a theory about this brand new ‘Speak Now’ dress, which is a dark purple/grey glittering gown fans think is ‘Reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ coded.

Over on TikTok one Swiftie shared their theory about the new ‘Speak Now’ dress, predicting a ‘Reputation (TV)’ announcement is in the works and the comments are full of fans agreeing.

“WHAT IF SHE GOES ERA BY ERA WITH NEW OUTFITS (fearless then speak now then red etc) AND WHEN IT GETS TO REPUTATION SHE ANNOUNCES REP TV?!?,” screamed one fan.

Taylor Swift has introduced a few new outfits to The Eras Tour wardrobe. Picture: Getty

Another said: “Each era is getting a new reputation outfit until we get to Reputation.”

Over on X, someone wrote: “Something is coming… I can feel it.. all the new outfits this weekend. Ahhh.”

“What is happening!" Said another.

🚨| TAYLOR SWIFT STUNS IN BRAND NEW OUTFIT FOR THE "SPEAK NOW" ERA AT TODAY'S SHOW! #MilanTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/7L8s4CkIRb — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) July 14, 2024

‘Reputation (TV)’ has hundreds of theories surrounding it, with fans guessing ever since The Eras Tour began in March 2023 just how she’d announce the re-release.

Taylor has just two albums left to drop, the other being her self-titled debut album which was originally released in 2006.

