Taylor Swift Fans Slam Dave Grohl For Implying She Doesn't Play Live. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Foo Fighters

By Sam Prance

Fans think Taylor Swift has now responded with a comment at her Eras Tour show on Sunday night.

Taylor Swift fans are criticising Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl for implying that Taylor doesn't "play live" in her Eras Tour concerts.

As soon as The Eras Tour kicked off last year, fans began praising Taylor Swift for taking on the mammoth task of putting on a three and a half hour show. Every night, Taylor sings a whopping 46 songs live including two surprise songs. Not only that but she also plays guitar and piano, dances and delivers impromptu speeches catered to every single city she performs in.

Nevertheless, Taylor still has detractors and now people are calling out Dave Grohl for comments that he made about her.

Performing at London Stadium on Saturday (Jun 22), Dave said: "I tell you, man, you don’t want to suffer the wrath of Taylor Swift. So we like to call our tour the ‘Errors Tour.’ We’ve had more than a few eras, and more than a few f---ing errors as well. Just a couple."

Dave then appeared to make a dig at Taylor by adding: "That’s because we actually play live. What? Just saying. You guys like raw, live rock ‘n’ roll music, right? You came to the right f---ing place."

Criticising Dave, one fan tweeted: "so so nasty of him to let these grown ass men boo her like f---ing ten-year-olds, then try to discredit her while she’s up there performing for 3 hours, putting on a whole show sometimes four nights in a row… dave this is not the drag you thought it was."

Another wrote: "Dave Grohl undermining a woman’s talent and success was not on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are! This is SO incredibly lame and embarrassing of you."

Dave Grohl undermining a woman’s talent and success was not on my 2024 bingo card, but here we are!

Taylor is yet to directly respond to the comments but some fans think that she alluded to them during her Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (Jun 23). In a speech, Taylor made clear that her entire band plays live every single night.

Taylor said: "Every one of my band members, every single one of our crew, my band who's gonna be playing live for you for 3.5 hours tonight, they deserve this so much. And so does every one of my fellow performers. And you just gave that to us so generously, we will never forget it."

🏟️| Taylor shouts out her incredible band, crew, and fellow performers after the standing ovation 🫶



