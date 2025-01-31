Lady Gaga debuts song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert

31 January 2025, 09:09 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 09:47

Lady Gaga debuted new song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert
Lady Gaga debuted new song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Lady Gaga brought a brand-new song to the FireAid benefit concert.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Thursday 30th January, the people of LA came together for the FireAid benefit concert which was held across two venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

The likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams and Katy Perry performed flawless sets as the artists took part in the charity event raising money to help rebuild communities devastated by the LA wildfires which broke out January 7th.

After the Intuit Dome show was opened by a surprise duet of Billie and Green Day singing 'Last Day on Earth', Lady Gaga closed the show. The 'Disease' singer started with two A Star Is Born tracks, 'Shallow' and 'Always Remember Us This Way'.

But speaking to the crowd she explained how she found it hard to pick what songs to sing at the concert.

Lady Gaga said she wrote the song with her finacé Michael Polansky
Lady Gaga said she wrote the song with her finacé Michael Polansky. Picture: Getty

"So me and my friend Michael, my finacé, wrote this song," she said introducing the song 'All We Need Is Time' which she wrote especially for the FireAid concert.

She didn't say whether the song would be being released as a single but, based on what she said, it sounds like it isn't on her upcoming album 'Mayhem'.

What are the lyrics to Lady Gaga's FireAid song 'All We Need Is Time'?

VERSE 1
C'mon, listen to the words I say
I love you, baby, baby, I love you, baby, baby
You've been putting up with harder days
Don't worry, baby, baby, don't worry, baby, baby

PRE-CHORUS
Wish that God could find a different way
To remind me what's like to pray
Wish that I could turn this storm around
If I can't, I'll find a different way

CHORUS
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
To leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward

VERSE 2
All the hurt is keeping you too tough
I know it, baby, baby, I know it, baby, baby
You're so empty, you can't fill your cup
Don't worry, baby, baby, don't worry, baby, baby

PRE-CHORUS
Wish that God could find a different way
To remind me what's like to pray
Wish that I could turn this storm around
If I can't, I'll find a different way

CHORUS
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
And then I'll leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward

INSTRUMENTAL

PRE-CHORUS
Wish that God could find a different way
To remind me what's like to pray
Wish that I could turn this storm around
If I can't, I'll find a different way

CHORUS
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
And then I'll leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
To I'll leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward

Gaga performing at FireAid
Gaga performing at FireAid. Picture: Getty

What did Lady Gaga sing at FireAid?

  • Shallow
  • Always Remember Us This Way
  • All We Need Is Time

Read more about music news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Here's what time his new album comes out

The Weeknd Hurry Up Tomorrow release time: Here's what time his new album comes out

BRIT Awards 2025: See the full nominations list here

BRIT Awards 2025: Full nominations list, show date, performers and everything you need to know
Billie Eilish leads FireAid performances alongside Green Day

FireAid LA sees epic sets from Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Olivia Rodrigo, Lady Gaga and more
Billie Eilish and Lady Gaga will join the LA FireAid lineup

FireAid benefit concert 2025: tickets, lineup, venue and how to watch online

Cher Lloyd claims label asked her to seduce Justin Bieber to make it in the US

Cher Lloyd claims she was asked to seduce Justin Bieber to make it in the US

Hot On Capital

Love Island All Stars 2025 is back causing couple dramas

Who is coupled up on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Love Island

Here's all the confirmed artists performing at the Grammys 2025 so far

Who is performing at the 2025 Grammys? All the confirmed artists so far

Events

Park Sung-hoon reacts to overwhelming love to towards character Hyun-ju

Squid Game's Park Sung-hoon says he "feels relief" over incredible reaction to trans character

TV & Film

Alabama Barker responds to Bhad Bhabie diss track claiming Tyga got her pregnant

Alabama Barker responds to Bhad Bhabie diss track claiming Tyga got her pregnant

Will there be a Squid Game season 3?

Squid Game season 3: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and more

TV & Film

Love Island fans shocked by Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

Love Island fans uncover Luca Bish and Harriett Blackmore's history

Love Island

Has Jack Fincham gone to jail? Here's everything you need to know about the former Love Island star

What happened to Love Island winner Jack Fincham?

Love Island

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were together for just 2 months after Love Island

Inside Sammy Root and Jess Harding’s split after winning Love Island

Love Island

What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell?

What happened between Love Island's Danielle Sellers and Jonny Mitchell?

Love Island

Sammy Root is back on Love Island

Love Island All Stars Sammy Root: Age, height, ex-girlfriend and what series he was on

Love Island

Bridgerton season 4: When will it be released?

Bridgerton season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and news

TV & Film

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

TV & Film

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Which MAFS Australia 2024 couples are still together?

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars' Danielle Sellers

Love Island All Stars Danielle Sellers: Age, ex-boyfriend and what series she was on

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup

Love Island All Stars 2025 lineup: Full cast revealed

Love Island

Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series

Logan Lerman says he wants to cameo in Disney+'s Percy Jackson series

TV & Film

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating timeline

Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together? Their dating timeline explained

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out?

When does Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out? Release date revealed

TV & Film

Love Island All Stars will be dropping some huge bombshells this 2025

Every Love Island All Stars 2025 bombshell heading for the villa

Love Island

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year

When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

TV & Film

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch