Lady Gaga debuts song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert

Lady Gaga debuted new song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert. Picture: Getty / Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Lady Gaga brought a brand-new song to the FireAid benefit concert.

On Thursday 30th January, the people of LA came together for the FireAid benefit concert which was held across two venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.

The likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams and Katy Perry performed flawless sets as the artists took part in the charity event raising money to help rebuild communities devastated by the LA wildfires which broke out January 7th.

After the Intuit Dome show was opened by a surprise duet of Billie and Green Day singing 'Last Day on Earth', Lady Gaga closed the show. The 'Disease' singer started with two A Star Is Born tracks, 'Shallow' and 'Always Remember Us This Way'.

But speaking to the crowd she explained how she found it hard to pick what songs to sing at the concert.

Lady Gaga said she wrote the song with her finacé Michael Polansky. Picture: Getty

"So me and my friend Michael, my finacé, wrote this song," she said introducing the song 'All We Need Is Time' which she wrote especially for the FireAid concert.

She didn't say whether the song would be being released as a single but, based on what she said, it sounds like it isn't on her upcoming album 'Mayhem'.

Full performance of Lady Gaga's debut new song, "All We Need Is Time" for #FireAid 🎵🫶 pic.twitter.com/nO4YkfY2GL — LADY GAGA DISCORD (@gagacord) January 31, 2025

What are the lyrics to Lady Gaga's FireAid song 'All We Need Is Time'?

VERSE 1

C'mon, listen to the words I say

I love you, baby, baby, I love you, baby, baby

You've been putting up with harder days

Don't worry, baby, baby, don't worry, baby, baby

PRE-CHORUS

Wish that God could find a different way

To remind me what's like to pray

Wish that I could turn this storm around

If I can't, I'll find a different way

CHORUS

All I need is time

All I need is time

All I need is time to cure my broken wings

And then I'll soar

All I need is time

To leave it all behind

All I need is time to leave it all behind

And keep moving forward

VERSE 2

All the hurt is keeping you too tough

I know it, baby, baby, I know it, baby, baby

You're so empty, you can't fill your cup

Don't worry, baby, baby, don't worry, baby, baby

PRE-CHORUS

Wish that God could find a different way

To remind me what's like to pray

Wish that I could turn this storm around

If I can't, I'll find a different way

CHORUS

All I need is time

All I need is time

All I need is time to cure my broken wings

And then I'll soar

All I need is time

And then I'll leave it all behind

All I need is time to leave it all behind

And keep moving forward

INSTRUMENTAL

PRE-CHORUS

Wish that God could find a different way

To remind me what's like to pray

Wish that I could turn this storm around

If I can't, I'll find a different way

CHORUS

All I need is time

All I need is time

All I need is time to cure my broken wings

And then I'll soar

All I need is time

And then I'll leave it all behind

All I need is time to leave it all behind

And keep moving forward

All I need is time

All I need is time

All I need is time to cure my broken wings

And then I'll soar

All I need is time

To I'll leave it all behind

All I need is time to leave it all behind

And keep moving forward

Gaga performing at FireAid. Picture: Getty

What did Lady Gaga sing at FireAid?

Shallow

Always Remember Us This Way

All We Need Is Time

