Lady Gaga debuts song 'All We Need Is Time' written for FireAid concert
31 January 2025, 09:09 | Updated: 31 January 2025, 09:47
Lady Gaga brought a brand-new song to the FireAid benefit concert.
On Thursday 30th January, the people of LA came together for the FireAid benefit concert which was held across two venues, the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum.
The likes of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Tate McRae, Gracie Abrams and Katy Perry performed flawless sets as the artists took part in the charity event raising money to help rebuild communities devastated by the LA wildfires which broke out January 7th.
After the Intuit Dome show was opened by a surprise duet of Billie and Green Day singing 'Last Day on Earth', Lady Gaga closed the show. The 'Disease' singer started with two A Star Is Born tracks, 'Shallow' and 'Always Remember Us This Way'.
But speaking to the crowd she explained how she found it hard to pick what songs to sing at the concert.
"So me and my friend Michael, my finacé, wrote this song," she said introducing the song 'All We Need Is Time' which she wrote especially for the FireAid concert.
She didn't say whether the song would be being released as a single but, based on what she said, it sounds like it isn't on her upcoming album 'Mayhem'.
Full performance of Lady Gaga's debut new song, "All We Need Is Time" for #FireAid 🎵🫶 pic.twitter.com/nO4YkfY2GL— LADY GAGA DISCORD (@gagacord) January 31, 2025
What are the lyrics to Lady Gaga's FireAid song 'All We Need Is Time'?
VERSE 1
C'mon, listen to the words I say
I love you, baby, baby, I love you, baby, baby
You've been putting up with harder days
Don't worry, baby, baby, don't worry, baby, baby
PRE-CHORUS
Wish that God could find a different way
To remind me what's like to pray
Wish that I could turn this storm around
If I can't, I'll find a different way
CHORUS
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
To leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward
VERSE 2
All the hurt is keeping you too tough
I know it, baby, baby, I know it, baby, baby
You're so empty, you can't fill your cup
Don't worry, baby, baby, don't worry, baby, baby
PRE-CHORUS
Wish that God could find a different way
To remind me what's like to pray
Wish that I could turn this storm around
If I can't, I'll find a different way
CHORUS
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
And then I'll leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward
INSTRUMENTAL
PRE-CHORUS
Wish that God could find a different way
To remind me what's like to pray
Wish that I could turn this storm around
If I can't, I'll find a different way
CHORUS
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
And then I'll leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward
All I need is time
All I need is time
All I need is time to cure my broken wings
And then I'll soar
All I need is time
To I'll leave it all behind
All I need is time to leave it all behind
And keep moving forward
What did Lady Gaga sing at FireAid?
- Shallow
- Always Remember Us This Way
- All We Need Is Time
