Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together? Their dating timeline explained

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating timeline. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Inside Gladiator's Paul Mescal and 'That's So True' singer Grace Abrams' relationship timeline.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Oscar nominee Paul Mescal and 'That's So True' singer Gracie Abrams have been romantically linked since 2023 but but managed to keep their relationship under wraps until the summer of 2024.

After Paul split from ex-girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers in 2022 he vowed to keep his relationships private, rightly stating it was "nobody else’s business" during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. However, he and Gracie have been spotted together quite a bit since they were said to be dating and even Paul's sister has weighed in on the dating news.

So, let's take a look at their relationship and whether they are still together after they both have had an action-packed 2024.

Paul Mescal has been romantically linked to Gracie Abrams since October 2023. Picture: Getty

When did Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams start dating?

In October 2023, gossip page DeuxMoi, shared a tip that stated: “I’ve heard from two separate sources that Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are seeing each other, but I haven’t witnessed it myself.”

However they weren't officially spotted together until the summer of 2024 when they were seeing hanging out together in London.

June 2024: Paul and Gracie spotted having dinner in London

This was when TMZ obtained pictures of them at a restaurant sat across from one another which seemed to be the first confirmation of them dating.

August 2024: Paul and Gracie attend a festival together

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Paul and Gracie were seeing spending a sunny day in London together before ending the day at All Points East Festival. An onlooker claimed they weren't "shy" about being seen together and shared a lot of kisses out in public.

Gracie Abrams performs on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

October 2024: Paul supports Gracie at her NYC concert

Paul was spotted supporting Gracie at the start of her 'The Secret of Us tour' in NYC and a People source claimed they were "going strong".

Before the show, the Daily Mail obtained pictures of them in New York looking super cosy and casual, walking around as Paul wrapped his arms around Gracie and kissed her on the side of her head.

Not long after this, Gracie released her deluxe album with the song 'Packing It Up' which fans are convinced she penned about Paul.

October, 2024: Paul sparks rumours he's wearing Gracie's cardigan

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show Paul wore a grey cardigan that fit quite tight on him, this started a viral chat about whether or not he was wearing Gracie's cardigan.

Internet sleuths even noticed the placement of the buttons, with one writing on Reddit: "Note the right over left buttons; this is probably part of a women’s twin-set or other cardigan."

is he wearing gracie abrams’ cardigan? https://t.co/5ILkMfX5qv — SITA (@raspberhrriies) October 25, 2024

November 2024: Paul's sister Nell Mescal posts Gracie Abrams TikTok

Stans of Paul and Gracie almost lost their heads when Nell Mescal shared a TikTok of her lip-syncing to Gracie's 'That's So True'. In the comments, Gracie said: "Absolutely yes."

One fan wrote: "Sister in law vibes."

December 2024: Paul and Gracie attend SNL afterparty together

The weekend after Paul Mescal hosted Saturday Night Live, Gracie performed on the show and they were spotted heading to the afterparty together.

If you cast your minds back to October 2023, this is how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hard-launched their relationship. We hope the relationship Gods are as good to Paul and Gracie as they have been to Taylor and Travis.

Gracie Abrams e Paul Mescal adentrando juntos a afterparty do SNL ontem (via: @/stalindo80 no TikTok). pic.twitter.com/SbHVnnnT6H — Update Abrams Brasil (@updateabrams) December 15, 2024

Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together?

After they were spotted heading to the SNL afterparty hand-in-hand, it seems safe to assume that Paul and Gracie are still going strong.

We'll be sure to update this page with any news or relationship milestones on our new fave Hollywood couple!

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.