Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together? Their dating timeline explained

16 December 2024, 14:35

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating timeline
Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams dating timeline. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Inside Gladiator's Paul Mescal and 'That's So True' singer Grace Abrams' relationship timeline.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Oscar nominee Paul Mescal and 'That's So True' singer Gracie Abrams have been romantically linked since 2023 but but managed to keep their relationship under wraps until the summer of 2024.

After Paul split from ex-girlfriend Phoebe Bridgers in 2022 he vowed to keep his relationships private, rightly stating it was "nobody else’s business" during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar. However, he and Gracie have been spotted together quite a bit since they were said to be dating and even Paul's sister has weighed in on the dating news.

So, let's take a look at their relationship and whether they are still together after they both have had an action-packed 2024.

Paul Mescal has been romantically linked to Gracie Abrams since October 2023
Paul Mescal has been romantically linked to Gracie Abrams since October 2023. Picture: Getty

When did Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams start dating?

In October 2023, gossip page DeuxMoi, shared a tip that stated: “I’ve heard from two separate sources that Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are seeing each other, but I haven’t witnessed it myself.”

However they weren't officially spotted together until the summer of 2024 when they were seeing hanging out together in London.

June 2024: Paul and Gracie spotted having dinner in London

This was when TMZ obtained pictures of them at a restaurant sat across from one another which seemed to be the first confirmation of them dating.

August 2024: Paul and Gracie attend a festival together

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Paul and Gracie were seeing spending a sunny day in London together before ending the day at All Points East Festival. An onlooker claimed they weren't "shy" about being seen together and shared a lot of kisses out in public.

Gracie Abrams performs on Saturday Night Live
Gracie Abrams performs on Saturday Night Live. Picture: Getty

October 2024: Paul supports Gracie at her NYC concert

Paul was spotted supporting Gracie at the start of her 'The Secret of Us tour' in NYC and a People source claimed they were "going strong".

Before the show, the Daily Mail obtained pictures of them in New York looking super cosy and casual, walking around as Paul wrapped his arms around Gracie and kissed her on the side of her head.

Not long after this, Gracie released her deluxe album with the song 'Packing It Up' which fans are convinced she penned about Paul.

October, 2024: Paul sparks rumours he's wearing Gracie's cardigan

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show Paul wore a grey cardigan that fit quite tight on him, this started a viral chat about whether or not he was wearing Gracie's cardigan.

Internet sleuths even noticed the placement of the buttons, with one writing on Reddit: "Note the right over left buttons; this is probably part of a women’s twin-set or other cardigan."

November 2024: Paul's sister Nell Mescal posts Gracie Abrams TikTok

Stans of Paul and Gracie almost lost their heads when Nell Mescal shared a TikTok of her lip-syncing to Gracie's 'That's So True'. In the comments, Gracie said: "Absolutely yes."

One fan wrote: "Sister in law vibes."

December 2024: Paul and Gracie attend SNL afterparty together

The weekend after Paul Mescal hosted Saturday Night Live, Gracie performed on the show and they were spotted heading to the afterparty together.

If you cast your minds back to October 2023, this is how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hard-launched their relationship. We hope the relationship Gods are as good to Paul and Gracie as they have been to Taylor and Travis.

Are Gracie Abrams and Paul Mescal still together?

After they were spotted heading to the SNL afterparty hand-in-hand, it seems safe to assume that Paul and Gracie are still going strong.

We'll be sure to update this page with any news or relationship milestones on our new fave Hollywood couple!

Read more celebrity news here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Love Island announce All Stars 2025 start date

When does Love Island All Stars 2025 start?

Love Island

The Wanted Max George has kept his fans up to date on his health scare

The Wanted's Max George facing "scary times" as he shares heart surgery update

Christmas Fettuccini is totally a thing as mentioned by Kate Winslet in The Holiday.

What is Christmas fettuccine? Recipe for festive ‘The Holiday’ dish revealed

Jude Law and Cameron Diaz in The Holiday as Graham and Amanda

How old are the cast of The Holiday? From Kate Winslet to Jude Law

TV & Film

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims Maura Higgins is replacing her as show host

Love Island's Maya Jama addresses claims she quit and is being replaced by Maura Higgins

Love Island

Is Capital's Jingle Bell Ball returning in 2025?

Will there be a Capital's Jingle Bell Ball in 2025?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz

Aaron Taylor-Johnson vs. 'The Most Impossible Aaron Taylor-Johnson Quiz'

TV & Film

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits