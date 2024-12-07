Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

On Air Now
7 December 2024
Barry Keoghan has broken his silence after reports that he and Sabrina Carpenter have split.
Following reports that Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and 'Bed Chem' singer Sabrina Carpenter had split after a year of dating, Barry has released a damning statement calling out trolls and haters who have been harassing him online and in real life.
In his statement posted on X/Twitter, he addressed the "lies, hatred [and] disgusting commentary about [his] appearance" that he has received. He also said that it had gone so far as to doxing his family, writing: "Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. That's crossing a line."
Barry has been open about his struggle growing up in foster homes and he's even spoken about how that has impacted fatherhood for him.
In his statement he tragically said people had been using his past against him, passing judgement how he grew up and also dragging his "dear mother into it".
His full statement reads:
The statement comes after Barry deactivated his Instagram. Earlier in the week, People broke the news that Sabrina and Barry have reportedly ended their romantic relationship.
Their source said: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break." However, the publication did report that neither of Sabrina or Barry's representatives have commented on the claim.
Barry didn't address the breakup in his statement nor did he address the viral rumours that he cheated on Sabrina that have all be deduced from an unverified blind item.