Barry Keoghan issues furious statement amid Sabrina Carpenter split reports

Barry Keoghan releases statement. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

By Abbie Reynolds

Barry Keoghan has broken his silence after reports that he and Sabrina Carpenter have split.

Following reports that Saltburn star Barry Keoghan and 'Bed Chem' singer Sabrina Carpenter had split after a year of dating, Barry has released a damning statement calling out trolls and haters who have been harassing him online and in real life.

In his statement posted on X/Twitter, he addressed the "lies, hatred [and] disgusting commentary about [his] appearance" that he has received. He also said that it had gone so far as to doxing his family, writing: "Knocking on my grannies door. Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. That's crossing a line."

Barry Keoghan releases statement. Picture: X / @BarryKeoghan

Barry has been open about his struggle growing up in foster homes and he's even spoken about how that has impacted fatherhood for him.

In his statement he tragically said people had been using his past against him, passing judgement how he grew up and also dragging his "dear mother into it".

His full statement reads:

I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond too.

I have to respond now because it's gettin to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.

Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for.

Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also.

Knocking on my grannies door.

Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line.

Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what.

I need you to remeber he has to read ALL of this about his father when he is older.

Please be respectful to all

Thank u x - Barry Keoghan via X

Barry and Sabrina at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar after party. Picture: Getty

The statement comes after Barry deactivated his Instagram. Earlier in the week, People broke the news that Sabrina and Barry have reportedly ended their romantic relationship.

Their source said: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break." However, the publication did report that neither of Sabrina or Barry's representatives have commented on the claim.

Barry didn't address the breakup in his statement nor did he address the viral rumours that he cheated on Sabrina that have all be deduced from an unverified blind item.

