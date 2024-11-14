How Paul Mescal reacted to landing ‘Gladiator II’ role

Paul Mescal cuddled puppies and chatted Gladiator II. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Paul Mescal told us he felt like he ‘blacked out’ after finding out he had the role in Gladiator II.

Paul Mescal plays Lucius in the brand new Gladiator movie, the sequel to the iconic original released in 2000 starring Russell Crowe, and when he joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby he opened up on how he reacted to finding out he had the part.

Paul recalled how he first watched the movie with his dad, who was ‘incredibly proud’ when he got the role of Lucius.

He shared: “I remember phoning him to tell him I was in the mix and there was just silence on the other end of the phone. And I phoned the family to say I’d got it and it was just like screaming…”

Paul Mescal was given a puppy to cuddle during his interview. Picture: Global

The Irish star added he felt he almost ‘blacked out’ as he can’t remember much that happened after he got the call.

He said: “I just remember where I was; I was walking on Upper Street in Islington. Phoned them and people talk about these blackout moments and I can’t remember the next seven minutes of my walk.

“I just remember lots of noise coming into my headphones from my family.”

Chris asked if his dad was proud and Paul said: “Incredibly proud, yeah.”

In the interview Paul also spoke about getting shape for the role with the help of nutritionists and personal trainers, putting sharks in a medieval movie and how Gladiator II is the ‘biggest thing’ he’s done so far.

We also surprised him with adorable puppies dressed as lions and gave him his first ever Greggs!

