How Paul Mescal reacted to landing ‘Gladiator II’ role

14 November 2024, 08:00

Paul Mescal cuddled puppies and chatted Gladiator II
Paul Mescal cuddled puppies and chatted Gladiator II. Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

Paul Mescal told us he felt like he ‘blacked out’ after finding out he had the role in Gladiator II.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paul Mescal plays Lucius in the brand new Gladiator movie, the sequel to the iconic original released in 2000 starring Russell Crowe, and when he joined Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby he opened up on how he reacted to finding out he had the part.

Paul recalled how he first watched the movie with his dad, who was ‘incredibly proud’ when he got the role of Lucius.

He shared: “I remember phoning him to tell him I was in the mix and there was just silence on the other end of the phone. And I phoned the family to say I’d got it and it was just like screaming…”

Paul Mescal was given a puppy to cuddle during his interview
Paul Mescal was given a puppy to cuddle during his interview. Picture: Global

The Irish star added he felt he almost ‘blacked out’ as he can’t remember much that happened after he got the call.

He said: “I just remember where I was; I was walking on Upper Street in Islington. Phoned them and people talk about these blackout moments and I can’t remember the next seven minutes of my walk.

“I just remember lots of noise coming into my headphones from my family.”

Chris asked if his dad was proud and Paul said: “Incredibly proud, yeah.”

In the interview Paul also spoke about getting shape for the role with the help of nutritionists and personal trainers, putting sharks in a medieval movie and how Gladiator II is the ‘biggest thing’ he’s done so far.

We also surprised him with adorable puppies dressed as lions and gave him his first ever Greggs!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes

Why were MAFS UK’s Alex and Eve not at the reunion? Their absence explained

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

When was the MAFS UK 2024 reunion filmed?

Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss from Gladiator II was cut

Gladiator II's Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss was cut from movie

Why did MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey split?

Why MAFS UK's Nathan and Lacey "called it quits"

Will there be a Wednesday season 2?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Spoilers And Trailers

Outer Banks fans are emotional over Madison Bailey's farewell to Rudy Pankow after JJ's death

Outer Banks' Madison Bailey's emotional goodbye to Rudy Pankow goes viral

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

iCarly Movie: Release date, cast, title, plot spoilers, trailers and news

Maura Higgins swiped at by Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Maura Higgins hit with swipe from Love Island ex Curtis Pritchard

Euphoria season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the HBO series

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Spoilers And News About The HBO Series

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits