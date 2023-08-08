What Happened On Only Murders In The Building Series 2? A Recap

8 August 2023, 14:58

Only Murders in the Building season two came out in 2022
Only Murders in the Building season two came out in 2022. Picture: Hulu

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

It’s time to recap what happened on Only Murders in the Building season two – what did Mabel, Charles and Oliver get up to and how did it end?

Only Murders in the Building returns with series three and Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short, who play Mabel, Charles and Oliver, are back hosting their crime podcast.

The trio became the centre of a case themselves after investigating yet another murder under their own roof, after Bunny (Jayne Houdyshell) was killed – but fans of the show will know how this one panned out.

Season two saw Mabel become the main suspect in Bunny’s murder, with her neighbours being accused as her accomplices.

Here’s everything that happened in Only Murders In The Building season 2:

Watch the trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 3

Cara Delevingne played Alice in Only Murders in the Building season 2
Cara Delevingne played Alice in Only Murders in the Building season 2. Picture: Hulu
Only Murders in the Building saw the famous trio wrongly accused of murder themselves
Only Murders in the Building saw the famous trio wrongly accused of murder themselves. Picture: Hulu

After Bunny was murdered, Mabel, Charles and Oliver were taken into custody but were released shortly after due to a lack of evidence.

After that, Mabel tried to steer clear of crime-related happenings including the podcast she started with neighbours Charles and Oliver to avoid the spotlight being back on them.

She also grew close to local artist Alice, who helped Mabel explore her creative side. They started dating and things started to get better for Mabel as she was distracted from all the crime stuff.

But let’s fast forward to the season two finale to see how their fling ended up going.

Tina Fey played Cinda in Only Murders in the Building season 2
Tina Fey played Cinda in Only Murders in the Building season 2. Picture: Hulu

Season two ended by revealing Bunny’s killer was Cinda Canning’s assistant, Poppy White, whose real name is Becky Butler.

You’ll remember Cinda Canning (Tina Fey) is the podcast host of All Is Not Ok in Oklahoma, which first brought Mabel, Charles and Oliver together.

The topic of that podcast focused on a missing woman named Becky Butler, who turns out not to be missing at all and is going by the name Poppy, remember?

Becky abandoned her life in Chickasha and got a job working for Cinda under the alias Poppy White, where she pitches the podcast idea about a ‘missing’ girl called Becky Butler.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is streaming weekly on Disney+
Only Murders in the Building season 3 is streaming weekly on Disney+. Picture: Hulu

Poppy confessed all after Cinda complimented Mabel for solving the case, after they falsely accused Alice of being the killer – more on that in a mo.

"I just wanted to make a good podcast," she said once everyone figured out she killed Bunny. "I just wanted Cinda to notice me."

Back to the false accusation of Alice being a murderer; enraged by Mabel’s claims that she’s a killer Alice tried to stab Mabel but Charles stepped in the way and was stabbed right in the stomach – but he remains alive and well have no fear, as the knife turned out to be a prop.

Cinda later reveals she knew Poppy was really Becky Butler after Oliver, Mabel and Charles told her earlier that day.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Rihanna's kids and how many babies she has

How Many Children Does Rihanna Have & What Are Their Names?

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 is streaming weekly on Prime Video

6 TV Shows To Watch After 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' Season 2

Only Murders in the Building season 3 and the episode release times

How Many Episodes Are In ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 3 & What Time Do They Come Out?

Love Island's Kady and Ouzy have split

Love Island’s Kady McDermott Confirms Split From Ouzy See Just Weeks After Leaving The Show

OMITB is coming back...

'Only Murders In The Building' Series 3: Release Date, Trailer, Cast & More

Dua Lipa is preparing to release her third album

Dua Lipa's Third Album: Everything We Know From Release Date To New Sound

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star