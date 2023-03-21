Only Murders In The Building Series 3: All The Behind-The-Scenes Photos You Need To See

21 March 2023, 17:12

All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building
All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Scroll through all of the behind-the-scenes pictures from Only Murders in the Building's highly anticipated third season.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Only Murders in the Building is gearing up towards its third season and audiences can't wait to see what the show has in store for us in 2023.

Although Hulu is yet to announce the next series' official release date, audiences have been treated to some behind-the-scenes photos of the star-studded cast hard at work – which just makes us even more desperate to see new episodes!

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

Comb through all the pictures from the set of Only Murders in the Building, featuring the main trio Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short (among many new famous faces)...

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd have joined season 3
Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd have joined season 3. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram
Meryl Streep was announced in January
Meryl Streep was announced in January. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram

Fans were elated to discover that none other than Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd would be joining the cast of OMITB for the third season of the hit show.

The official Instagram page for the comedy-drama released photos of the new cast members hanging out with Selena, Steve and Martin and it's safe to say it looks like they're having fun shooting series three!

Selena shared snaps with Jesse Williams
Selena shared snaps with Jesse Williams. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram
Jesse Williams has joined as a recurring character
Jesse Williams has joined as a recurring character. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instargram

Selena has shared photos from the set of the show on her own personal page and forever a supportive co-star, she praised the newcomer to the show, Jesse Williams.

Jesse – who you may recognise from the likes of Grey's Anatomy, The Cabin in the Woods, and Your Place or Mine among many other notable projects – has joined Only Murders as a new recurring character, we can't wait to know more!

The 'Same Old Love' singer posted a snap with him, and captioned the post: "So @ijessewilliams is killing it on season 3 guys..."

Ryan Broussard and Martin Short prepare for their father and son scenes
Ryan Broussard and Martin Short prepare for their father and son scenes. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram

We just can't get enough of the behind-the-scenes TikToks being shared by stars of the show!

What better way for Ashley Park to announce her new role on Only Murders in the Building than posting a video to the platform?

The Emily in Paris star filmed a hilarious video with Selena and Martin to confirm the exciting news, she captioned the post: "murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

Hopefully, this insight into the series' production can keep us occupied until new episodes arrive! We'll keep this page updated with the latest...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Taylor's acoustic numbers on tour

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Who is the killer in the fourth season of You?

Who Is The 'Eat The Rich' Killer In 'You' Season 4?

All of the You season 4 London filming locations

Where Was You Season 4 Filmed? All The London Filming Locations

Taylor's 2023 is going to be lucrative

Taylor Swift Set To Earn A Record-Breaking Amount From The Eras Tour

The first break-up of Love Island 2023...

The First Winter Love Island 2023 Couple Have Split

OMITB is coming back...

Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star