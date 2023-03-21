Only Murders In The Building Series 3: All The Behind-The-Scenes Photos You Need To See

All the BTS pictures from Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Selena Gomez/Instagram/Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Scroll through all of the behind-the-scenes pictures from Only Murders in the Building's highly anticipated third season.

Only Murders in the Building is gearing up towards its third season and audiences can't wait to see what the show has in store for us in 2023.

Although Hulu is yet to announce the next series' official release date, audiences have been treated to some behind-the-scenes photos of the star-studded cast hard at work – which just makes us even more desperate to see new episodes!

Comb through all the pictures from the set of Only Murders in the Building, featuring the main trio Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short (among many new famous faces)...

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd have joined season 3. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram

Meryl Streep was announced in January. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram

Fans were elated to discover that none other than Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd would be joining the cast of OMITB for the third season of the hit show.

The official Instagram page for the comedy-drama released photos of the new cast members hanging out with Selena, Steve and Martin and it's safe to say it looks like they're having fun shooting series three!

Selena shared snaps with Jesse Williams. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram

Jesse Williams has joined as a recurring character. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instargram

Selena has shared photos from the set of the show on her own personal page and forever a supportive co-star, she praised the newcomer to the show, Jesse Williams.

Jesse – who you may recognise from the likes of Grey's Anatomy, The Cabin in the Woods, and Your Place or Mine among many other notable projects – has joined Only Murders as a new recurring character, we can't wait to know more!

The 'Same Old Love' singer posted a snap with him, and captioned the post: "So @ijessewilliams is killing it on season 3 guys..."

Ryan Broussard and Martin Short prepare for their father and son scenes. Picture: @onlymurdershulu/Instagram

We just can't get enough of the behind-the-scenes TikToks being shared by stars of the show!

What better way for Ashley Park to announce her new role on Only Murders in the Building than posting a video to the platform?

The Emily in Paris star filmed a hilarious video with Selena and Martin to confirm the exciting news, she captioned the post: "murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

Hopefully, this insight into the series' production can keep us occupied until new episodes arrive! We'll keep this page updated with the latest...

