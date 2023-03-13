The First Teaser Trailer For Only Murders In The Building Series 3 Is Here

By Kathryn Knight

Only Murders in the Building is almost back with series three, and we’ve just had our first look at the new season starring actual legends Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd.

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd were announced as new cast additions to Only Murders in the Building series three a while back, and the first teaser trailer is here showing us a glimpse at their characters.

They join Selena Gomez (obviously), Martin Short, Steve Martin and fellow newbie, Emily in Paris star and fashion icon Ashley Park.

In the new clip announcing the show’s return, the voiceover teases: “A surprise you never saw coming,” before cutting to Meryl’s character reading lines from a script with Martin's character Oliver.

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, from 'Only Murders in the Building' at the 2022 Emmys. Picture: Alamy

Meryl Streep stars in Only Murders in the Building series three. Picture: Getty

Selena plays Mabel, who looks alarmed at someone on stage collapsing during theatre show at the start of the teaser.

“Is this really happening again?” Oliver asks, to which Mabel replies: “Well, who are we without a homicide?”

Producers made sure to tease Paul Rudd’s arrival too, with his character excitedly stating at the end of the clip: “I’m psyched! I’m so psyched.”

Paul Rudd is also in the cast for Only Murders in the Building's new season. Picture: Getty

Ashley Park has joined the cast of Only Murders in the Building series 3. Picture: Getty

Little is known about Ashley’s character, but she revealed to E! News earlier this month: “All I can tell you is that I play a Broadway ingenue.”

We also know that she’ll have a recurring role on the show.

Only Murders in the Building series three is expected to come out during summer this year, but Hulu are yet to confirm a release date.

Besides the new additions, it hasn’t been announced who from season two will be returning to the show.

