MAFS UK's Sacha reveals shocking truth about final vows with Ross

13 November 2024, 12:36

MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross
MAFS UK's Sacha reveals messy truth about final vows with Ross.

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Sacha has revealed the truth about her emotional final vows with Ross, and it's wild.

So, we all watched Sacha and Ross' highly emotional 'tugs at your heartstrings' final vows on Married at First Sight UK, right? (And if you didn't we'll recap.) But apparently we didn't at all, because Sacha has come out with a completely different account of what happened.

Sacha has revealed private messages between her and Ross that suggest the edit completely fabricated their final vows. From what we saw on TV, during their final vows, Ross went first and as he was speaking about how important his life is in Manchester, where his daughter is, Sacha ran out in floods of tears.

Sacha's home in Walsall, where they'd move together after the experiment, has remained an issue for the couple throughout the show, or so we thought. In the second half of Ross' vows he agreed to moving to Walsall to be with Sacha.

But Sacha is now claiming this is not how she found out he'd move to her hometown.

Sacha was brought to tears during their final vows
Sacha was brought to tears during their final vows. Picture: E4

In a since deleted Instagram story, Sacha recorded a video saying: "I am seething, I want to swear so bad. How dare they make it look like I was crying over something to do with what Ross was saying.

"No no no no no...they ruined something for me, a surprise I had for Ross right before the vows and they've edited to make it look like I was crying about Walsall. They've done me dirty, how false and fake and ridiculous and a complete lie that edit is."

She then revealed Whatsapp messages between her and Ross which she claimed were made before they shared their final vows. In the text, they were clearly discussing how Ross' move to Walsall would be a "WIN WIN" situation.

Sacha shared the messages with the caption: "I won't have them mess with my truth and paint a picture that NEVER happened. Me and Ross KNEW he was moving to Walsall before final vows.

"So I'm not going to cry thinking he's not am I lmao."

In a since deleted Instagram story Sacha shared some unseen texts
In a since deleted Instagram story Sacha shared some unseen texts. Picture: Instagram

Sacha removed those posts and released a statement, saying: "This whole ridiculous narrative about 'Ross leaving his daughter' tickles me!!!!!! So dramatic. Like he ever had to choose. He always only ever had his daughter on weekends [because] his baby mom lives like an hour away.

"Walsall isn't that far from Manny so moving here would not interrupt his usual routine. You're all making out he'd never see her again when he'd see her the same.

"I wasn't moving to a [different] city with an unpredictable man when I already have my home and life here. I wasn't packing everything up until I knew it was stable, secure and safe. Deal with it."

Sacha then shared a tweet that said: "The biggest gaslighter of this entire series is the producers trying to convince us that Walsall to Manchester is a long haul plane ride, a trek across a desert and ten back to back to marathons in stilettos."

For reference the drive from Walsall to Manchester is about an hour and 45 mins via the M6 and a couple of hours on the train.

