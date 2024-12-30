When does Married At First Sight Australia 2025 start?

30 December 2024, 13:44

MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year
MAFS Australia's new season starts in the new year. Picture: Channel 9

By Kathryn Knight

MAFS Australia 2025’s start date has been confirmed – and it’s so soon!

MAFS Australia is notoriously the more dramatic counterpart to our UK relationship series, where singletons are paired up with a stranger who they meet for the first time upon saying, "I do".

The UK edition of the series, featuring couples like Amy and Adam, Ross and Sacha and Lacey and Nathan, ended in in November and left reality TV fans wanting more.

So, it’s time to mark the MAFS Australia start date in your calendar.

MAFS Australia is often more dramatic than the UK version
MAFS Australia is often more dramatic than the UK version. Picture: Channel Nine

When does MAFS Australia 2025 start?

MAFS Australia 2025 will air in Australia from Monday 27th January at 7.30pm on Channel 9. However, for UK audiences there’s not a start date for the new series just yet.

Typically, the UK begins airing MAFS Australia around one month after it’s launched Down Under.

For reference, MAFS Australia 2024 began on the 29th January, but in the UK it started almost a month later on on 26th February.

MAFS Australia 2024 saw most couples split
MAFS Australia 2024 saw most couples split. Picture: Nine

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

At the time of writing, there’s no confirmed start date for MAFS Australia 2024 in the UK, but if we go by last year’s launch, it will begin at the end of February after it’s been airing in Australia for around a month.

Until then, you’ll have to try your best to avoid spoilers online.

Last year saw couples such as Jayden and Eden, who have since split, Timothy and Lucinda, who became an icon in her own right during her time on the show, Natalie and Collins and Sara and Tim, all of who have since split.

However, there’s hope for the new contestants as 2024’s Jack and Tori are still together, as are Ellie and Jono and Jade and Ridge.

MAFS UK - Nathan has something to tell Lacey

