Here's how you can watch Married at First Sight Australia if you're in the UK.

Married at First Sight: Australia has returned for another season of drama, love and hopefully some long lasting relationships. Last year, we followed the likes of Tori and Jack, Cassandra and Tristan and Lucinda and Timothy trying to make their marriages work after meeting for the first time at the end of the aisle.

This time, we have another 20 hopeful cast members who have been matched by MAFS experts, John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla. Among them, we have Sierah, Eliot, Lauren, and Adrian.

Since Aussies are known to not mince their words, the Australian edition of MAFS tends to be one of the most fiery of the Married at First Sight franchise, so it's no wonder that even on the other side of the world we are wanting to watch along.

So, how do we watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

Where can you watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

On Monday 27th January at 7.30pm, Married at First Sight: Australia series 12 started airing on Channel 9 and is available to watch on 9now, the Australian VoD service.

However, we expect it won't start airing in the UK until about a month later on Channel 4 which is when it will also be available to stream on Channel 4 VoD.

While UK viewers wait for the newest series to drop on Channel 4, the past eight series are available to stream on VoD. That's right, you can watch series 4 - 11 of MAFS Australia right now.

This is also true for anyone who uses Apple TV, series 4 - 11 of MAFS Australia is also available to watch there.

When can I watch MAFS Australia in the UK?

On when exactly to expect series 12 to be available to watch in the UK, we imagine Monday 24th February is a reasonable estimate.

For reference, MAFS Australia 2024 began on the 29th January, but in the UK it started almost a month later on 26th February.

If you really want the tea on the MAFS cast before it becomes available in the UK, the show has an Instagram account that shares clips of the fan favourite TV show. But be warned, there will be spoilers.

You can find the Instagram account here: @mafs

