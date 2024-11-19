MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly amid Adam dating rumours

19 November 2024, 14:40

MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly
MAFS UK's Amy confirms feud with Polly. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

Let's unpack this feud between Married at First Sight's Amy and Polly.

Married at First Sight UK 2024 might be over but the drama isn't! First Sacha broke her silence on her shock split with Ross in a scathing interview, Lacey and Nathan's split was revealed and then came rumours of Amy and Adam dating.

Now, following the dating rumours, Amy has confirmed her and Polly are now beefing over Adam and wife swap week. The MAFS bride shared WhatsApp messages showing them arguing over rumours being spread about Amy and Adam being more than friends.

What happened between MAFS' Amy and Polly?

In the first screenshot Amy shared she wrote: "For anyone asking if me and Polly are friends. We WERE until she started making up rumours that me and [Adam] were anything more than friends during partner swap week.

Amy shared private text messages to make her point
Amy shared private text messages to make her point. Picture: Instagram

"Very interesting seeing her fuel bull---- rumours about us on her live when she sent me this a few days ago."

In the text Amy showed the person messaging her, who is saved as 'Polls', said: "I'll be with you next Thursday though if you're going to the London press thing??? Can actually f------ shut everyone up with these c---- rumours that are doing my head in."

It looks like Polly and Amy were planning to prove everything was good between them to disprove all the Adam and Amy dating rumours, however the messages were followed up with Amy exclaiming: "Are you f------ s------- me? Saying I sh---- Adam on partner week. Are you actually OK?"

So it looks like more rumours emerged and Amy believed they had been spread by Polly...

Polly and Amy were friends on the show
Polly and Amy were friends on the show. Picture: E4

In the second screenshot Amy shared, Polly was apologising for liking a comment made by a fan that had accused Amy and Adam of having "something going on between them".

One of the messages that looks like it came from Polly read: "I must've skimmed past and liked but it's deleted anyway I'm trying to delete them about you as they come through but I'm away so hard to keep on it.

"Please don't seriously let that make you think l agree with anything anyone's saying when I deleting and defending as much as I can."

Amy wrote over the screenshot, "Proof the rumours Polly's fuelling aren't true."

Adam and Amy have sparked post-show dating rumours
Adam and Amy have sparked post-show dating rumours. Picture: Instagram

Internet sleuths have noticed that they are now no longer following each other so it looks like there's no room for reconciliation.

Amy and Adam's friendship after the show has had fans wondering if they are dating, especially after Adam was particularly flirty towards Amy during partner swap week when he asked her to "model" some lingerie for him.

