MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split as he hard launches new girlfriend

MAFS UK's Sacha breaks silence on Ross split. Picture: E4 / Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS' Sacha and Ross have now both confirmed their split.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Probably one of the most shocking revelations of Married at First Sight UK 2024, aside from Lacey and Nathan's split, was finding out that Ross and Sacha broke up after falling in love with each other on the show.

Where they would live when the experiment finished was a problem for the couple as they each had such strong ties to their home towns, but even with that hurdle the pair had seemed perfect for one another and sure to make it work.

Sadly, the news broke while the show was still airing that they had called it quits which was a huge spoiler for all of us invested viewers, but now the show has come to an end Ross and Sacha have been finally able to address their break up.

While Ross' way of addressing it has been to hard launch his new partner all over his socials, here's what Sacha has said.

Sacha and Ross split two months after leaving MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Speaking to OK! Sacha revealed all about the side of her relationship with Ross we didn't get to see on MAFS. She accused Ross of calling her names and even throwing a kebab at her.

Detailing Ross' "unacceptable behaviour", she said: "It’s normal for couples to argue and I’m a sassy person, I’m no angel! But I’d never throw things at anyone – like when he threw a kebab at the wall during filming. That’s when I thought, ‘Wow, this is mad. Should I be tolerating this?’"

"He’d jump straight to the names. Some couldn’t be aired, they were so bad. He once called me a ‘little f---ing sket’ – that’s the text he showed Amy Kenyon on camera. After the experiment, he got even worse," Sacha explained.

She went on to say that he was "on and off" with her like a "light switch" when they left the show, saying: "He’d want to split, get back together…”

Ross and Sacha met at the altar on MAFS UK. Picture: Channel 4

The MAFS bride even claimed he had asked to secretly meet up with another woman from the show asking them to "not tell Sacha".

She didn't reveal their name but said out of "girl code" they came to her about it. She explained: "I confronted him, and he blocked her, then he told me he just wanted to meet and catch up, and he didn’t know why he’d said not to tell me. Looking back, I think, ‘Sacha, you idiot.’"

Ross has not responded to any of Sacha's accusations but has addressed their break up in a different way as he has been sharing multiple posts with his new girlfriend on Instagram.

While the show was airing he had been caught liking and commenting on her posts, leaking the news of his and Sacha's break up. But now in loved up pictures with captions like, "The moment I been waiting for…. The real deal. My world", he's making it very clear he's moved on.

On her Instagram, Sacha wrote: "So with my @ok_mag exclusive and Ross’s hard launch, it’s no mystery that we’re no longer together. And although one of us chooses not to acknowledge ever doing the show, i’ll never regret my time on MAFS. I may now be divorced, but i’ll never look back on my experience as a negative one and act like it didn’t happen."

She later added: "As I said in my interview my life with Ross in Walsall was the unhappiest I have ever been in my life. I truly lost myself and friends said I was a shell of who I was once was. Despite this, I did truly love him and wanted things to work out, so I’d of probs just kept going till there was nothing left of me.

"There’s so much more to my story, BUT a part of me will always want to protect Ross. Even if it’s not reciprocated. So instead, I leave this part of my life behind me. And wish him nothing but the best."

We remind readers and fans of the show that any accusations against Ross remain alleged at this time.

