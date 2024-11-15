MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip

15 November 2024, 11:47

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip
MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina reveal show bosses blocked their festival trip. Picture: E4

By Abbie Reynolds

Married at First Sight UK's Kieran and Kristina ended the show on a high, with a festival trip planned - but did they actually go?

Married at First Sight UK 2024 came to a close last night (November 14th), with just rumours of a special edition reunion to keep us going.

Despite all the drama that came to somewhat of a conclusion, and a seriously questionable comment made by Luke to Amy about 'terrorising her bum hole', the biggest take away most fans made from the finale was that show faves, Kieran and Kristina, managed to leave the experiment as friends with a festival trip planned.

When talking about setting boundaries for their friendship post-marriage they were encouraged by the experts to have something to look forward to together. Kristina revealed: "Before I came in here I booked a festival, and I actually brought two tickets because I thought I was going to have a husband to obviously take.

"So, do you want to come?" Kristina said turning to Kieran who said he'd love to come. But did their post-show plans go ahead?

MAFS UK - Kieran and Kristina resolve to be mates

Sadly, although it was encouraged by the experts, Kieran and Kristina have revealed they were told to not go on their festival trip by MAFS bosses.

After the show aired, Kieran wrote on his Instagram story: "DID WE GO TO THE FESTIVAL? Unfortunately not, Kristina actually had the whole weekend planned out, which I took time off work and was going to.

"However, we were both advised that it would not have been wise to been seen together whilst the show was airing."

Similarly, Kristina told her Instagram followers: "He didn't unfortunately come with me to the festival through no fault of our own, we were advised not to go, l of course still went."

Kieran and Kristina set the record straight on MAFS finale
Kieran and Kristina set the record straight on MAFS finale. Picture: Instagram

The pair did end their final chat on the couch with the experts in a good place, but throughout there was a lot of emotions involved. Kieran has come forward to say Kristina was given a bad edit.

He wrote: "Kristina Goodsell is not as needy as she's been made out in the final edit tonight... she had her sh-- together, to the point where I didn't even know her PMDD was in play...

"Please remember this whole experiment, as amazing as it was, is highly edited."

Reflecting Kieran's sentiment, Kristina said she is not the person you see on the screen "anymore", she also revealed that she had told Kieran she had been intimate with someone else but that didn't make the final edit.

