Why were MAFS UK’s Alex and Eve not at the reunion? Their absence explained

14 November 2024, 13:48

MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes
MAFS Alex and Eve were noticeably absent from the reunion episodes. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_, @evereid01

By Tiasha Debray

Why were Married At First Sight's Alex Henry and Eve Reid missing from the reunion episode? Here's what we know.

With all the drama that went down between Adam and Polly, the gooeyness from Ross and Sacha, and Lacey and Nathan, the drama of Hannah walking in with Ryan and just the general shenanigans of the reunion - you’d be forgiven for not noticing the lack of attendance of three cast members.

Alex Henry, Eve Reid and Richelle Cade were all missing from the reunion episodes and no one acknowledged why. Both Eve’s marriage to Charlie and Alex’s marriage to Holly had controversial endings, however, the reunion is the time for the cast to try to resolve their tension. 'Try' being the key word.

The reunion was filmed back in April or May of 2024, so perhaps not enough time passed for the two to be comfortable confronting their on-screen wives, but since then Alex has confirmed reconnecting with Holly to give their relationship another go.

Knowing Richelle wanted no part of the show after her time with Orson, why weren’t Alex and Eve at the MAFS UK 2024 reunion?

Fans were divided on where they stand with Alex and Holly
Fans were divided on where they stand with Alex and Holly. Picture: Channel 4

Why was Alex not at the MAFS UK 2024 reunion?

Unfortunately, Alex hasn’t revealed the exact reason for his non-attendance but an insider speaking to the tabloids revealed that the cast was also surprised by his absence.

Their source stated: "Alex didn't film either of the two reunion episodes, which seemed really odd to the rest of the cast.”

"It was unclear whether it was Channel 4's decision or his own, but there was a lot of chatter about it amongst the brides and grooms who expected him to be there with his ex, Holly."

We can speculate that maybe Alex’s attendance had something to do with the time he spent in military prison for abandoning his post to film the show.

Alex and Holly have reignited their relationship outside the experiment
Alex and Holly have reignited their relationship outside the experiment. Picture: Instagram: @alexander.henry_

The tabloids reported that the MAFS contestant asked for permission in 2023 for work leave to film, however, his request was denied. According to the publication: “He returned after filming of his own volition and handed himself into the military authorities.”

If filming wrapped at the end of March, Alex would have turned himself in around then where he was sentenced to “34 days in a military prison and served 24 as a model inmate.”

If this was the case, this could have interfered with the reunion filming in April, but this is all unconfirmed.

Holly and Alex's relationship fell apart in the penultimate commitment ceremony
Holly and Alex's relationship fell apart in the penultimate commitment ceremony. Picture: Channel 4

Alex himself wrote on Instagram the night the first reunion episode played, sharing some behind-the-scenes photos: “Sorry I am not at tonight’s reunion everybody, here’s some BTS from my time on the show.”

He continued to write: “I wish I could have been there for Holly. I am watching from home as a fan just like everybody else and it’s safe to say I am quite entertained.” Holly commented under this post with a number of red heart emojis.

But Alex wasn’t watching the reunion by himself from home, he was in attendance at fellow MAFS bride Amy Kenyon’s elaborate watch party, alongside Holly, Adam and Kieran by the looks of their social posts.

Why was Eve not at the MAFS UK 2024 reunion?

Eve has also not revealed any reason for her lack of attendance at the reunion but she seems to have erased her entire experience on MAFS from her life with zero mention of it on her social media.

The ex-bodybuilder deleted previous posts of her time in the social experiment and has even unfollowed brides Polly and Holly on Instagram, despite Polly being one of her closest friends during the show.

A source speaking to the tabloids said: "Producers were really hoping Eve would return for the reunion episodes to give some closure to her rocky relationship with Charlie and reflect on what went wrong.”

Charlie and Eve are the only LGBTQ+ couple on MAFS UK 2024
Charlie and Eve are the only LGBTQ+ couple on MAFS UK 2024. Picture: Channel 4

The source then revealed: "But she refused to film and hasn't been in touch with show bosses or the rest of the cast since.

"Eve clearly wants to move on from the show but it's a shame she didn't return to reflect on everything, especially after viewers were invested in her and Charlie's journey."

