Paul from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Who is Paul in MAFS Australia? Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Jenny Medlicott

Who is Paul from Married at First Sight Australia 2025, what's his job and how old is he? Here's everything we know.

Married at First Sight Australia is back and we’re all totally seated for all the goss and chaos - but also the genuine matches we hope some couples will find!

Relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla have come together once more to match up 11 new couples on a mission to find 'the one'.

One of the newest grooms to grace our screen is Paul Antoine, but who is he, what does he do for a living and where is he from? Here’s everything we know about Paul.

Paul Antoine is on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Who is Paul from MAFS Australia?

Paul Antoine is a Frenchman who moved to Australia with his family 11 years ago. He also revealed that his partner of five and a half years at the time moved to Australia with him too, until he later found out she had been cheating on him.

He described himself as a softie with a good heart, but has also made it clear that when it comes to going after what he wants, he’s not afraid to make it known.

Introducing himself on the show, Paul said: “For me, affection in a relationship is super important and my biggest language is physical touch, I love a good cuddle, you know?

“I’m a big softie, when I love someone, I’ll make sure they really know. I know it sounds old school, but I’ll call her when she’s at work and say: ‘Hey, get ready for this time, I’ll pick you up, open the door, close the door. I know it sounds cliche but I do, do these things.”

Paul Antoine on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: TikTok

Explaining his reasons for getting married, Paul said: “You should get married because you want to be dedicated to just one person, my parents have been married for 40 years. I am really close to my family. I do want my future partner to also be close to her family.

“I haven’t fell in love in a long time and I love hard quite quickly, and once I love, there’s no stopping the love train.” What a sweetheart!

How old is Paul from MAFS Australia?

Paul was 30 years at the time the show was filmed, but based on an Instagram post from over a year ago, it seems like he's now 31.

Where is Paul from MAFS Australia from?

Paul is originally from Nice on the Côte d'Azur, but he moved to Perth, Western Australia over a decade ago now.

Who has Paul from MAFS Australia dated?

While we don't know the specifics about who Paul has dated, we do know that he's previously been in two long-term relationships - both of which he said ended in heartbreak.

Since then, Paul said he's exhausted all his dating options, including the apps, and has already gone through the relatively small dating pool of people in his hometown in Perth.

Now after three years of being single, he's said he's ready to do what it takes to find his forever partner.

Paul has been matched up with Carina Mirabile on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

What is Paul from MAFS Australia’s job?

Paul is a Wellness Advisor, which is typically someone who helps clients to make decisions that will improve both their emotional and physical health journeys.

Does Paul from MAFS Australia have Instagram?

He sure does! For all his latest updates (and warning, probable spoilers) you can find him here: paul___antoine.

While Paul has had Instagram for a fair few years now, his posts don't tend seem to reveal too much about his life before MAFS Australia 2025 - but who knows, maybe that will change now!

How tall is Paul from MAFS Australia?

We're yet to figure this one out, but once we have, we'll update this page here!

