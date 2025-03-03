Eliot from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Who is Eliot from MAFS Australia? HIs age, job, TikTok and everything we know. Picture: @eliot.donovan via Instagram, Nine

By Katie Smith

Who is Eliot from MAFS Australia? Here's everything we know about his so far, including his age, his job and his new TikTok account where he responds to all the drama.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia features 13 brand new newlywed couples matched by experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken, and Eliot Donovan is very first one we meet in the experiment.

35-year-old Eliot is the first groom on MAFS Australia to walk down the aisle and it doesn't take long for the business owner and renovator to make a big impression – sadly not quite a positive one, at that.

Eliot marries 37-year-old business owner Lauren Hall but things take a turn almost immediately. Viewers in Australia were immediately put off by Eliot's persistence about his "non-negotiables" list.

Here's everything that's been revealed about the MAFS Australia groom and his low-key, outdoorsy lifestyle.

Who is Eliot from MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together? Picture: Nine

How old is Eliot from MAFS Australia?

Eliot is 35 years old.

Throughout the show so far, Eliot has made it clear that age is very important to him – specifically, having a younger wife. After being paired with Lauren, who is two years older than him, he complained that his "non-negotiables" were not met after he asked for someone "under 30".

During a one-to-one chat with expert John Aiken, he was brutally reminded that he was "35 and single" before John suggested the reason his relationships with younger women weren't working was because he was "involved in a toxic pattern".

Where is Eliot from MAFS Australia from?

Eliot calls Queensland's Gold Coast home and, according to his official profile, he lives a relaxed beach lifestyle.

MAFS Australia's Eliot is a dog lover. Picture: @eliot.donovan via Instagram

What is Eliot from MAFS Australia's job?

Eliot is a business owner and he's set up businesses in Australia and Sri Lanka. Overseas, he works in tourism and back at home, he runs renovation projects.

In his intro, Eliot explained that he's a draftsman who helps with planning and designs of renovations.

Does Eliot from MAFS Australia have an Instagram?

Eliot does have an Instagram and you can follow him at @eliot.donovan... but it looks like he only has it because of his stint on Married At First Sight.

His first post, which features him with several dogs, only went up in August 2024. There's a couple of other posts on his profile (mostly thirst trap videos and videos of him with his dog) and then the rest is all MAFS Australia footage.

So, if you're looking to find out more about Eliot and his personal life, you won't find anything on Instagram!

Does Eliot from MAFS Australia have a TikTok?

While he's quite lowkey on Instagram, Eliot has recently been very active on TikTok responding to criticism and debate about his time on MAFS Australia, as well as showing a sense of humour that doesn't come across on the show.

Eliot joined the platform in February 2025 while the show was airing, and you can follow him at @not_eliotd.

Who did Eliot marry on MAFS Australia?

Eliot is the first groom to walk down the aisle and the experts paired him with Lauren.

Lauren, 37, is also a business owner who also lives in Queensland and initial sparks were flying when the two finally came face-to-face at the altar.

However, after Eliot found out more about Lauren, things started to nosedive as he began closing himself off.

Mel Schilling teaches us how to nail a proposal!

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.