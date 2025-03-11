MAFS Australia's Tim 'refusing to do interviews' after backlash to Katie comments

MAFS Australia's Tim is reportedly 'refusing' to do any interviews for the show. Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

MAFS Australia groom Tim Gromie has deleted his social media following backlash to his attitudes and comments about bride Katie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Tim Gromie has deleted all social media and has reportedly refused to do any interviews about his time on the reality series after his wedding to bride Katie.

38-year-old Tim was matched with Katie (37) for the experiment and on paper, they seemed like a solid match. Katie was looking for a "nice guy" and Tim called himself a self-confessed "nice guy".

Sadly, Tim made it clear very quickly that he wasn't attracted to Katie, saying several times that he wasn't feeling a "spark" between the two. Katie was left upset and frustrated, and Tim distanced himself from the whole thing.

Australian viewers (and Jamie, at the first dinner party) were quick to call Tim's attitude out and now the backlash has prompted him to completely delete his social media.

According to Yahoo!Lifestyle, Tim also is also reportedly "refusing to do interviews" and wants "nothing to do with the show".

Tom Gromie from MAFS Australia has deleted all social media following his time on the show. Picture: Nine

"Tim is really fearful the show is going to affect his employment as a primary school teacher, that's why he's deleted all socials, is refusing to do interviews and wants nothing to do with it," a source exclusively told the outlet.

"He feels he was stitched up from the start and is now just trying to get through it with minimal damage to his career and reputation."

A second source also added that Tim doesn't come out well in future episodes either. "He isn't going to come out of this very well at all, especially after the first dinner party," they said.

According to Tim's former friend and groomsman Luke Stapleton, Tim's appearance on the show has apparently already had an affect on his career. Speaking on the So Dramatic! podcast, Luke revealed that he advised Tim to "bail" on the show because he already had concerns about his job.

Tim was called out by Jamie at the first dinner party due to his attitudes towards Katie. Picture: Nine

While his social media pages have been deleted, Tim is allegedly back on the dating apps. In a TikTok posted by @JenRosey_24, a Bumble profile appearing to belong to Tim has recently popped up.

Tim was previously accused of 'catfishing' women on Tinder by women who said he'd been using old photos and looked nothing like his photos in real life.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.