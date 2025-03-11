MAFS Australia's Tim 'refusing to do interviews' after backlash to Katie comments

11 March 2025, 16:36

MAFS Australia's Tim is reportedly 'refusing' to do any interviews for the show
MAFS Australia's Tim is reportedly 'refusing' to do any interviews for the show. Picture: Nine

By Katie Smith

MAFS Australia groom Tim Gromie has deleted his social media following backlash to his attitudes and comments about bride Katie.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married At First Sight Australia's Tim Gromie has deleted all social media and has reportedly refused to do any interviews about his time on the reality series after his wedding to bride Katie.

38-year-old Tim was matched with Katie (37) for the experiment and on paper, they seemed like a solid match. Katie was looking for a "nice guy" and Tim called himself a self-confessed "nice guy".

Sadly, Tim made it clear very quickly that he wasn't attracted to Katie, saying several times that he wasn't feeling a "spark" between the two. Katie was left upset and frustrated, and Tim distanced himself from the whole thing.

Australian viewers (and Jamie, at the first dinner party) were quick to call Tim's attitude out and now the backlash has prompted him to completely delete his social media.

According to Yahoo!Lifestyle, Tim also is also reportedly "refusing to do interviews" and wants "nothing to do with the show".

Tom Gromie from MAFS Australia has deleted all social media following his time on the show
Tom Gromie from MAFS Australia has deleted all social media following his time on the show. Picture: Nine

"Tim is really fearful the show is going to affect his employment as a primary school teacher, that's why he's deleted all socials, is refusing to do interviews and wants nothing to do with it," a source exclusively told the outlet.

"He feels he was stitched up from the start and is now just trying to get through it with minimal damage to his career and reputation."

A second source also added that Tim doesn't come out well in future episodes either. "He isn't going to come out of this very well at all, especially after the first dinner party," they said.

According to Tim's former friend and groomsman Luke Stapleton, Tim's appearance on the show has apparently already had an affect on his career. Speaking on the So Dramatic! podcast, Luke revealed that he advised Tim to "bail" on the show because he already had concerns about his job.

Tim was called out by Jamie at the first dinner party due to his attitudes towards Katie
Tim was called out by Jamie at the first dinner party due to his attitudes towards Katie. Picture: Nine

While his social media pages have been deleted, Tim is allegedly back on the dating apps. In a TikTok posted by @JenRosey_24, a Bumble profile appearing to belong to Tim has recently popped up.

Tim was previously accused of 'catfishing' women on Tinder by women who said he'd been using old photos and looked nothing like his photos in real life.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Are Awhina and Adrian still together after MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Awhina and Adrian still together?

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jamie and Dave still together?

Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual

Love Island’s Luca reveals ‘gross’ unaired All Stars ritual

Love Island

When is the next episode of MAFS Australia on?

When is MAFS Australia on? Days, time and next episode release schedule

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out?

When does Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 come out? Release date revealed

When does episode 4 of Molly-Mae's documentary come out?

When do the next episodes of Molly-Mae's documentary come out? Release dates revealed

Are Jacqui and Ryan from MAFS Australia 2025 still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Which rapper did MAFS Australia's Carina Mirabile date?

Did MAFS Australia's Carina date Quavo or Drake? The rapper she dated revealed

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits