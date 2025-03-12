MAFS Australia’s Eden Harper reveals Tim sent her DM while filming honeymoon

By Katie Smith

"I'm like, is he sitting out the back drinking at the honeymoon, texting me? And so I was like this is not right."

Former Married At First Sight Australia bride Eden Harper has revealed that 2025 groom Tim Gromie sent her a DM in the days following his awkward wedding to bride Katie.

Eden, who appeared on last year’s series, took to TikTok to share screenshots of a private Instagram account believed to be Tim’s alongside a message he sent to her on August 11th 2024, when the MAFS weddings and honeymoons were filmed.

In the TikTok, which was posted around the same time Tim and Katie’s wedding aired, Eden said: “I got this DM during honeymoon week of MAFS 2025 and I just thought it was someone asking for advice.“

But this is so [effed] up after watching last night,” she added, referencing Tim’s comments to producers about how he felt about being matched with Katie and his preference for petite, blonde women.

MAFS Australia's Tim has now deleted all social media following his time on the show. Picture: Nine

According to Eden, Tim's alleged message reads: “Hey been so refreshing listening to the interview on Yahoo. I’m on MAFS atm and . Now and so un sure. Hope to soon soon.[sic]."

Eden later replied: “Hey! Hope you’re doing all good in there! It can be rough at times.”

Discussing the DM with Yahoo Australia, Eden said she hadn’t spoke to Tim after replying to his DM.

“When I got the text, it's pretty common for previous cast/current cast to reach out to each other," she said. "That's a pretty common practice in the MAFS world. I know I reached out to Tiny Cook, who was on the season before me, and I ended up linking with Ella Ding as well.

"Pretty much everyone has someone from the past season that they chat to, I find. So when I got the message, I thought, oh, this guy's just reaching out for some help or whatever."

"But then I think when I watched it back, and the way he was speaking with her saying he wished he had someone else that was blonde and all of this, I was kind of like, this is not appropriate," she continued.

"And it was sent at like one in the morning or something as well, so I'm like, is he sitting out the back drinking at the honeymoon, texting me? And so I was like this is not right."

Responding to the comments defending Tim’s message, Eden agreed with the sentiment but ultimately still thought the timing was a bit strange: “But the message was innocent, it's not like he was hitting on me in the text. I think some people were like, ‘He didn't even say anything bad.'"

"I’m not saying that he was hitting on me. I’m just saying, go inside and talk to your wife instead of DMing me.”

Tim has deleted all social media and is reportedly ‘refusing’ to do any interviews about his time on the show, so he has not responded to Eden’s screenshots or her comments about his message.

