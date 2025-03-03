Lauren from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Lauren from MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram / Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Lauren Hall from MAFS Australia? Meet the 2025 bride.

Married At First Sight Australia is finally back on UK TV screens,a as we follow along the journey of 13 brand new newlywed couples all matched by experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken.

This year's cast includes a whole lot of huge personalities and Lauren Hall is one of the first we meet as she marries business owner and renovator Eliot Donovan in episode one.

Ahead of the show Lauren was described as "fiercely independent with extremely high standards" and set on finding a man of chivalry. But with Lauren linked to season 11's Jono McCullough, everyone wants to know more about about her.

So, here's everything that's been revealed about the MAFS Australia bride.

Who is Lauren from MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Eliot still together? Picture: Nine

How old is Lauren from MAFS Australia?

Lauren is 37 years old.

However, Lauren believes she was born in the wrong generation as she considers herself an "old-school romantic". She says she is looking to be a "homemaker" who takes care of her man.

Where is Lauren from MAFS Australia from?

The brunette beauty hails from Queensland, Australia.

Lauren is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Instagram

What is Lauren from MAFS Australia's job?

Lauren is a business owner. The entrepreneur owns a brand called Mayfair Lane Gifts. The brand specialises in personalised gifting products such as ribbon and boxing.

Does Lauren from MAFS Australia have an Instagram?

Yes she does indeed. You can find the bride @laurenhall_01, she shares some snippets of her life and a lot about her business Mayfair Lane Gifts.

Did Lauren from MAFS Australia date Jono?

For anyone thinking Lauren looks slightly familiar, that's because she is reportedly the ex-girlfriend of Jono from MAFS Australia 2024.

It's rumoured that they were together for around three months before calling it quits in January 2023. Lauren and Jono's split is said to have been amicable, with them breaking up because they were "too different."

Reportedly an insider told Daily Mail Australia that casting producers "had knowledge" about Lauren's link to Jono and asked her to wipe any traces of him from her social media pages.

Does Lauren from MAFS Australia have a TikTok?

From the looks of it no, so you can just catch up with her on Instagram.

Lauren and Eliot on their wedding day. Picture: Nine

Who did Lauren marry on MAFS Australia?

Lauren married Eliot on Married at First Sight Australia - along with Carina and Paul they were the first couples to be married on this season.

Despite Eliot's long list of non-negotiables, it seems he and Lauren get off to a good start, ending the wedding as united from. Eliot even he admitted he'd have no issue of leaving the wedding if he didn't find his wife attractive, and he stayed until the end - so that's a positive, right?

Well, it's understood Lauren and Eliot's relationship is in for a somewhat tricky ride as Eliot soon takes issue with Lauren being two years older than him.

We cannot wait to see how this relationship unfolds.

