Has Paul from MAFS Australia had a hair transplant?

20 March 2025, 17:02

Fans are speculating about Paul's hair on MAFS Australia
Fans are speculating about Paul's hair on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

Fans are speculating about Paul's hair on MAFS Australia.

Another reality TV show, another hair debate! For Love Island UK everyone wanted to know about Ronnie Vint's hair and whether he was wearing a wig and now all eyes are on the hairline of Paul from Married At First Sight Australia.

French gentleman Paul Antoine is on this year's MAFS Australia and married to Carina Mirable where, so far, things seem to be going well for them.

Paul moved to Australia 11 years ago from Nice, France and has come on the show in search of a love like his parents', who've been married for 40 years.

But while his charm seems to be working on Carina, fans of the show have started a debate among themselves and it's all about his hair.

So, has Paul had a hair transplant? Here's what we know.

Paul on MAFS Australia
Paul on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Has Paul from MAFS Australia had a hair transplant?

Unfortunately, there is no documentation of Paul saying he has or hasn't had a hair transplant so we can't answer that question either way.

However MAFS Australia viewers on Reddit feel pretty convinced he has had a hair transplant. One fan asked: "Paul's hairline: What is going on with it? Was it sculpted for the wedding to be sharp, and now it's regrowing? Is it plugs? Any insight?"

And in response a user said: "100% hair transplant. I know quite a few guys who have had this done. He likely got the procedure done a good 2 weeks before the wedding (went back to the first episode and the hairline is not as drastic as it is now).

"Hair growth from a transplant grows a bit, falls out, and then regrows. The whole process takes a solid 6 months (transplant growth moves significantly slower than regular hair for the first 6-12 months)."

He concluded: "You can also clearly tell where the donor area was at the back of his head (compare episode 1 to now and that’s where you can see regular hair growth). It’s not a botched job or anything. Just normal for a transplant."

Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding
Carina and Paul at their MAFS wedding. Picture: Nine

Someone else replied: "THANKYOU, I didn't want to be the one to say it haha. I think he's had a hair transplant that is still growing in because the line is too solid but also opaque at the same time."

Other MAFS Australia viewers have shut down hair transplant rumours with one saying: "It’s just a s--- line-up I think. Seen heaps of dudes trim that part of their hair super short for the line-up look, I’ve never understood it."

Another overly invested viewer shared their theory, saying: "My partner and I were so focussed on this for no reason. We went back in his Instagram to see if there was a noticeable change in his hairline to confirm if he got a transplant, but couldn’t see anything major.

"Although in some photos his hairline looks way cleaner and there’s like a minor 5 o’clock shadow in front of it? As if he’s shaving a small part of the front of his hairline to straighten it? That would explain why he has little baby hairs bordering his hairline in the show, they’re growing back."

There have even been claims that on his Instagram he's been editing his hairline. A user said: "If you look on his Instagram profile he edits his hairline in most of them."

Some viewers have also suggested Paul's had things like 'hair plugs' or 'infills' but just like the transplant speculation, it won't be proved or disproved until the groom decides to comment on it - which he might never do.

