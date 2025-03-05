Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know

5 March 2025

Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know
Billy from MAFS Australia's age, job, where he's from and everything we know.

By Abbie Reynolds

Who is Billy from MAFS Australia? Meet the 2025 groom.

We're hooked on Married At First Sight Australia now that it's back on our screens here in the UK after what feels like forever since season 12 officially started streaming in Australia.

13 brand new newlywed couples have put their trust in experts Mel Schilling, Alessandra Rampolla and John Aiken with the hopes of securing a long-lasting relationship.

One groom who put their faith in the experts is Billy Belcher who married Sierah Swepstone on the show. So as we follow their MAFS Australia journey, here's everything we know about Billy.

Who is Billy from MAFS Australia?

Billy married Sierah on Married at First Sight Australia
Billy married Sierah on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

How old is Billy from MAFS Australia?

The MAFS Australia groom is 31 years old.

Where is Billy from MAFS Australia from?

While he now lives in Western Australia, Billy is originally from England. Specifically, he's reportedly from Sleaford, Lincolnshire.

Billy is on MAFS Australia
Billy is on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

What is Billy from MAFS Australia's job?

Billy works as Plasterer.

Does Billy from MAFS Australia have an Instagram?

Yes, you can catch him @billybelcher where he's been posting about the show as it airs. He's been sharing everything according to the Australian airing schedule so there might be some spoilers.

Does Billy from MAFS Australia have a TikTok?

He does indeed! His handle is the same as his Instagram, you can find him here: @billybelcher7

Who did Billy marry on MAFS Australia?

Billy married financial associate advisor Sierah on the show. They hit things off at their wedding and even had a drama-free honeymoon.

Before going on the show Billy had said he "wears his heart on his sleeve" and was looking for "miss perfect". We'll have to stay tuned to find out if that's what Sierah is for him.

