Where is MAFS Australia 2025 filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed

14 March 2025, 12:08

Where is MAFS Australia filmed? Apartments and dinner party locations revealed. Picture: Nine

By Tiasha Debray

Married At First Sight Australia has been looking more glamorous than ever, so what’s changed? Here’s what we know about the new filming locations, from apartments to the dinner parties.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Married at First Sight Australia 2025 is in full swing, and whether you're watching along the Australian timeline, or slightly delayed with the UK timeline, you’ll know the show hasn’t been short of drama.

From grooms storming out (Eliot Donovan) to brides being rejected (Katie Johnston), and even post-show couple swaps. But among all the drama we wouldn’t blame you for looking at the setting of the show and thinking - whoa.

Last year, they upgraded the contestants' living quarters to a brand new apartment building that features an infinity pool overlooking the Sydney skyline, and for 2025 the cast are in the same building.

So where is MAFS filmed? Here’s what we know about the apartments, dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

The new MAFS apartments are still based in Sydney
The new MAFS apartments are still based in Sydney. Picture: Nine

Where are the MAFS Australia apartments?

The MAFS apartments are still in Sydney, last year they moved from the Central Business District to the south of the city, towards the airport in an area called Green Park where the couples stay in Skye Suites. In 2025, they are in this same building but it has been renamed to One Global Resorts Green Square.

We can say it now that they’ve moved, but the old apartments weren’t exactly ‘it’, were they? Especially in comparison to how sleek and glam the newer ones are.

The luxurious One Global Resorts Green Square are where the MAFS contestants now call home. Whilst the newer apartments have been good to look at, the older ones' position in the city centre was excellent for the contestants to be out and about as they got up to all sorts of trouble.

So perhaps the move to Green Square was more strategic by producers than we realise. Because whilst well connected, there’s not a lot to do in the area, which might have cast members finding other ways to entertain themselves.

One thing you’ll notice about the new apartments is the unique design of the hotel which was designed by award-winning architect Koichi Takada.

The artfully-curved glass building includes an infinity pool, a fitness centre and a variety of cafes on the ground floor.

The good news is that the building does have hotel services, which means if you ever take a trip down under and want the ultimate MAFS experience, you can book yourself into One Global Resorts and pretend you’ve married a stranger for roughly a cool $350 AUD (£180) a night.

Billy married Sierah on Married at First Sight Australia
Billy married Sierah on Married at First Sight Australia. Picture: Nine

Where are the MAFS dinner parties filmed?

Whilst Married At First Sight Australia takes us all over the country during homestays, the bulk of the show is filmed in Sydney.

However, where are the MAFS dinner parties and commitment ceremonies filmed? Because on television they seem to be in a bubble realm skirting reality.

Underneath the glamour of the show, lies a converted industrial warehouse in Sydney’s suburb of Lilyfield where those dinner parties are actually filmed.

MAFS Australia film the dinner parties and drink in
MAFS Australia film the dinner parties and drink in Lilyfield. Picture: Nine

During filming, the production crew rented a 1,200 sqm loft that functions as the Commitment Ceremony room, the dinner party room and the pre-dinner drinks room.

We apologise for stripping away the magic of television, but there’s one more thing you need to know. There’s reportedly only one toilet on set for cast and crew alike.

So while you’re watching the dinner parties this year, and seeing glass after glass of wine disappear, just know, out of the corner of everyone's eye, they’re keeping tabs on whether the bathroom is free.

