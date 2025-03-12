MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina dating rumours

12 March 2025, 15:27 | Updated: 12 March 2025, 16:21

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina rumours
MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina rumours. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Dave has finally addressed those Veronica and Carina rumours.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

*MAFS Australia spoilers ahead*

Married at First Sight Australia's Dave Hand has been referred to as a 'Big Friendly Giant' but in recent days he's gained somewhat of a player reputation from anyone keeping up on the MAFS Australia drama.

For any UK viewers, please beware there are spoilers incoming!

During couple swap on series 12, Dave was paired with Veronica Cloherty - who was married to Eliot Donovan - and they got on very well which put a spanner in the works for both of their marriages.

Despite this, many have expected Dave and his wife Jamie Marinos to make it to the end of the show, but now doubt has been cast as Dave and Veronica were recently photographed coming out of a gym together.

What's more is there have been rumours that Dave has possibly started dating another bride, Carina Mirable. So, what's true? Well here's what Dave's said.

Jamie and Dave married on MAFS Australia 2025
Jamie and Dave married on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Is MAFS Australia's Dave dating Veronica?

Before Dave and Veronica's couple swap was even aired speculation of them dating began when they were photographed outside a gym together. The pictures didn't look particularly cosy but the rumours were given some more fuel during couple swap.

As well as getting on really well during their swap, the filming crew appeared to try and catch Dave and Veronica in some kind of act as they rushed into them first thing in the morning. In an interview with Dave, Australian radio presenter Lakey from Hit Central Queensland suggested the crew were trying to catch them "spooning or something".

"No it was more the fact that they bust in there and try and get you sleepy as you sort of wake up," Dave stated in response.

He added: "Just to be clear nothing happened and you know Veronica and I obviously had a connection and we got along and that was it."

So far there has been no comment on the pictures of them leaving the gym.

Veronica married Eliot on MAFS Australia
Veronica married Eliot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Is MAFS Australia's Dave dating Carina?

Lakey's co-host Bronte went on to ask if anything was going on between him and Carina. She said: "Because this is the rumour post-show, that you and Jamie haven't gone the distance but you and Carina.

"She's ditched 'Punch The Wall' Paul and shacked up with 'Tattooed' Dave?" Bronte asked referring the argument Paul and Carina had about a rapper she dated in the past.

Dave was clear in his response however, insisting: "That's er, zero weight to that conversation at all."

So that's the tea for now... but we'll keep you updated if anything else surfaces about MAFS Australia's Dave and his alleged relations.

Read more about MAFS Australia here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Where is MAFS Australia's Katie now she's left the show?

Where is MAFS Australia’s Katie now?

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast

Meet the MAFS Australia 2025 cast - All the brides and grooms revealed

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Jamie from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Dave from MAFS Australia's age, job, height and everything we know

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Carina from MAFS Australia's age, job and everything we know

Are Carina and Paul still together on MAFS Australia?

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

MAFS Australia Eden Harper shares DM sent by Tim after wedding to Katie

MAFS Australia’s Eden Harper reveals Tim sent her DM while filming honeymoon

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave joins OnlyFans to pay off her debt

Did MAFS Australia's Paul used to date Awhina's twin sister Cleo?

MAFS Australia's Paul and Awhina’s twin sister relationship revealed

Georgia Horsley has been with Danny Jones for over 15 years

Who is Danny Jones' wife Georgia Horsley? How they met, their son, her disability & more

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to their engagement
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

Love Island

Married At First Sight UK

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2025

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits