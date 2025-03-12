MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina dating rumours

MAFS Australia's Dave responds to Veronica and Carina rumours. Picture: Nine

By Abbie Reynolds

MAFS Australia's Dave has finally addressed those Veronica and Carina rumours.

*MAFS Australia spoilers ahead*

Married at First Sight Australia's Dave Hand has been referred to as a 'Big Friendly Giant' but in recent days he's gained somewhat of a player reputation from anyone keeping up on the MAFS Australia drama.

For any UK viewers, please beware there are spoilers incoming!

During couple swap on series 12, Dave was paired with Veronica Cloherty - who was married to Eliot Donovan - and they got on very well which put a spanner in the works for both of their marriages.

Despite this, many have expected Dave and his wife Jamie Marinos to make it to the end of the show, but now doubt has been cast as Dave and Veronica were recently photographed coming out of a gym together.

What's more is there have been rumours that Dave has possibly started dating another bride, Carina Mirable. So, what's true? Well here's what Dave's said.

Jamie and Dave married on MAFS Australia 2025. Picture: Nine

Is MAFS Australia's Dave dating Veronica?

Before Dave and Veronica's couple swap was even aired speculation of them dating began when they were photographed outside a gym together. The pictures didn't look particularly cosy but the rumours were given some more fuel during couple swap.

As well as getting on really well during their swap, the filming crew appeared to try and catch Dave and Veronica in some kind of act as they rushed into them first thing in the morning. In an interview with Dave, Australian radio presenter Lakey from Hit Central Queensland suggested the crew were trying to catch them "spooning or something".

"No it was more the fact that they bust in there and try and get you sleepy as you sort of wake up," Dave stated in response.

He added: "Just to be clear nothing happened and you know Veronica and I obviously had a connection and we got along and that was it."

So far there has been no comment on the pictures of them leaving the gym.

Veronica married Eliot on MAFS Australia. Picture: Nine

Is MAFS Australia's Dave dating Carina?

Lakey's co-host Bronte went on to ask if anything was going on between him and Carina. She said: "Because this is the rumour post-show, that you and Jamie haven't gone the distance but you and Carina.

"She's ditched 'Punch The Wall' Paul and shacked up with 'Tattooed' Dave?" Bronte asked referring the argument Paul and Carina had about a rapper she dated in the past.

Dave was clear in his response however, insisting: "That's er, zero weight to that conversation at all."

So that's the tea for now... but we'll keep you updated if anything else surfaces about MAFS Australia's Dave and his alleged relations.

