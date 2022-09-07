Will Justin Bieber Cancel His Justice Tour UK Dates & How To Get A Refund On Tickets

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber postponed his Justice World Tour shows - here’s how to get a refund on tickets if your tour date is cancelled.

Justin Bieber has suspended his Justice World Tour dates for the foreseeable due to health reasons.

The ‘Peaches’ singer announced on September 6 that he has made the decision to pull the plug on any upcoming shows after he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome earlier this year.

Despite taking a short break and resuming his tour again, he admitted he needs to prioritise his health now after his return to work left him ‘exhausted’ and he said he’d been medically advised to rest in order to get better.

He told fans he’d be taking a break from touring ‘for the time being’, with no set date in place for when the tour would resume, if it does.

Here’s what you need to know if the show you were set to attend is cancelled and how to get a refund on tickets…

Justin Bieber has postponed his world tour due to health issues. Picture: Getty

Which Justin Bieber Justice World Tour dates have been cancelled?

Justin hasn’t specified which tour dates will be cancelled, however, he is taking an indefinite break, which means that no imminent shows will take place.

He was about to embark on the Asian leg of his Justice World Tour when the announcement was made, which means these are the most likely to not be going ahead.

Justin Bieber has suspended the remainder of his Justice World Tour dates. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Will Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour UK dates be cancelled?

It is not yet known whether Justin will be going through with his UK tour dates, which are set to kick off in mid-February following a string of European dates.

As the UK leg of his tour is still a few months away, it is uncertain whether the superstar will be in good health by then to perform at the shows.

Justin Bieber has officially suspended the remaining of his “Justice World Tour”. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates. pic.twitter.com/W0gmaEUdCY — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) September 6, 2022

Justin Bieber is taking time off touring to rest and get better. Picture: Getty

How to get a refund on Justin Bieber Justice World Tour tickets

Fans who have purchased tickets to the Justice World Tour have been advised to check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates.

