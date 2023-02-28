Justin Bieber Cancels Remaining 'Justice' UK Tour Dates

28 February 2023, 17:05

Justin Bieber has cancelled more of his Justice tour dates
Justin Bieber has cancelled more of his Justice tour dates. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber has cancelled the remaining dates on his Justice European tour, after initially postponing the dates.

Justin Bieber postponed the remainder of his 2022 tour dates to later dates which were never confirmed, but fans who bought tickets to his London concerts received an email on Tuesday (28th February) confirming the shows have officially been cancelled.

"We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled. We understand you will be disappointed and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause," the email from ticket provider AXS began.

Justin Bieber And His Wife Hailey Have Just Given Us All Baby Fever

Will Justin Bieber Cancel His Justice Tour UK Dates & How To Get A Refund On Tickets

It continued: "Refunds will be issued automatically back to the account you used when making the purchase. Please note, this process can take up to 10 working days to be completed."

Justin Bieber postponed his Justice world tour in 2022
Justin Bieber postponed his Justice world tour in 2022. Picture: Getty
Justin Bieber fans received an email confirming The O2 shows had been cancelled
Justin Bieber fans received an email confirming The O2 shows had been cancelled. Picture: Global

A quick look at the tour dates on ticket sites show 'cancelled' alongside many of them, such as London, Manchester and Dublin, while some in the US still have 'postponed' next to them.

Justin is yet to share a statement himself confirming his plans for the future of the tour.

It comes after Justin cancelled a string of his tour dates in 2022 following struggles with his health.

Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome in June, which left him suffering from facial paralysis and forced him to cancel the rest of the US leg of his world tour at the time.

Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber in West Hollywood
Justin Bieber with wife Hailey Bieber in West Hollywood. Picture: Getty

Despite deciding to continue with his tour dates once he recovered, the ‘Peaches’ star revealed his health took a hit once again and decided to postpone the rest of his tour dates.

Justin said in a statement at the time: “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better.

“I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More Music News

See more More Music News

The lowdown on if your Justin Bieber show has been cancelled and how to get a refund

Is Justin Bieber's Justice UK Tour Cancelled? How To Get A Refund On Tickets

Miley Cyrus is returning with new music in 2023

Miley Cyrus’ 2023 Album Details: The Tracklist, Features & More On 'Endless Summer Vacation'
Elsa Pataky reacted to Miley Cyrus’ hit break-up song ‘Flowers’ about Liam Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth’s Wife Elsa Pataky Comments On Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ Song And Liam Split

JLS are heading in The Hits Tour

JLS Announce Reunion For ‘The Hits Tour’

All the details on Niall Horan's next tour

Is Niall Going On Tour? All The Details We Know So Far

Hot On Capital

Does Pete Davidson have a girlfriend or is he single?

Pete Davidson's Dating History: From Kim Kardashian To Ice Spice Rumours

Features

Selena spoke about feeling "ashamed"

Selena Gomez On Why She Fell Out Of Touch With Wizards Of Waverly Place Co-Stars

Here's why the internet thinks Pete Davidson is dating Ice Spice

Is Pete Davidson Dating Ice Spice?

Louis Tomlinson opened up about One Direction's split

Louis Tomlinson Recalls Feeling ‘Mortified’ When One Direction Split & Sheds Light On Reunion
Raven Ross and SK split for good after getting engaged a second time

Love Is Blind’s SK Admits To ‘Inappropriate’ Relationship With Another Woman While Dating Raven Ross

TV & Film

How much did Adele's engagement ring from Rich Paul cost?

How Much Was Adele's Engagement Ring?