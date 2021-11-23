Justin Bieber Writes Heartfelt Letter To His Wife Hailey On Her 25th Birthday

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber sent a sweet birthday message to his ‘queen’ Hailey Bieber.

Justin Bieber melted hearts everywhere after penning an emotional message to his wife Hailey as she celebrated turning 25 years old.

Leading the birthday tributes to the supermodel, Justin made sure everyone knew how he felt about his ‘queen’, who he’s been married to for three years.

Sharing a string of adorable never-before-seen snaps with Hailey on Instagram, Justin wrote: “To my beloved birthday squish. My heart belongs to you. My eyes belong to you, my lips belong to you."

Justin Bieber shared a series of unseen snaps with Hailey. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Hailey Bieber celebrated turning 25. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Continuing to pour out his heart in the letter, Justin went on to say: “I am yours. I am so blessed to be yours. You are my forever.

"Life has never made more sense until you became my wife.

“I will never stop loving you, I will never stop holding you, and I will never stop protecting you. You my queen are more than enough for me and I will spend everyday making you feel like the queen that you are."

Justin penned a heartfelt letter to Hailey Bieber on her birthday. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber posted never-before-seen pictures with his wife on Instagram. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

“As your grandma would say in her Portuguese accent 'happy bursday baby' love you until the end of time and then after that," added Justin.

Friends of the couple were just as in awe of the birthday post as the rest of us as many took to the comments to share an array of heart emojis and sweet messages, including Kim Kardashian, Romeo Beckham and Alaia Baldwin.

Other stars took to their Instagram Stories to share birthday wishes to the supermodel, including two of her BFFs Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as Justin’s mum, Pattie Mallette and TikTok star Addison Rae.

