Addison Rae: Siblings, Age And Net Worth Of One Of America’s Biggest TikTok Stars

Addison Rae is one of America’s biggest TikTok stars and vloggers. But how old is she, what’s her net worth?

Addison Rae is a name you will have definitely seen on TikTok!

The teenager has racked up millions of views on the platform doing choreographed dances and lip-syncs.

But who is she, who are her siblings and what’s her net worth? Let’s take a look…

How old is Addison Rae?

Addison Rae is 19 years old! She was born in October 2000.

What is Addison Rae’s net worth?

Addison Rae is estimated to be worth $2million.

According to reports, she can earn around $14,500 per sponsored posts on her Instagram account.

Who are Addison Rae’s famous parents?

Addison’s parents are Sheri Easterling, 40, and Monty Lopez, 44, and they are also TikTok stars!

According to Hollywood Reporter, the three of them are signed to the same talent agency.

Who are Addison Rae’s siblings? Addison has two brothers, Lucas and Enzo. Enzo has his own personal TikTok account and their dad also runs a page for the three of them called thelopezboys.

How many followers does Addison Rae have on TikTok and what’s her username? She currently has 29.3million followers on the platform and her username is addisonre.

What is Addison Rae’s Instagram handle?

Her handle is @addisoneasterling and she currently has 9.8million followers.

Where is Addison Rae from?

She was born in Lafayette in Louisiana.