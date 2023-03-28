Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends & Complete Dating History From Justin Bieber To Zayn Malik

Inside Selena Gomez's dating history. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik - but who else has she dated? Here's a look at her relationship history.

Selena Gomez has been plagued with rumours that she's dating Zayn Malik after the pair were reportedly seen at a restaurant "hand in hand making out" just weeks after following each other on Instagram.

However, the former Disney star has been linked to a string of famous faces over the years including her high-profile relationship with Justin Bieber and her romance with The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik ‘Had A Thing’ Years Before Dating Rumours

She has remained tight-lipped on her love life in recent years, with the Rare Beauty mogul taking to TikTok frequently to joke about the single life.

But who is Selena dating in 2023 and who are her ex-boyfriends?

Here's a look at Selena's dating history...

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik

Selena Gomez is rumoured to be dating Zayn Malik. Picture: Alamy

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik have been at the centre of dating rumours for weeks after they followed each other on Instagram and were reportedly spotted on a date night in New York City just weeks later.

Reports have claimed since that the pair were initially romantically linked back in 2012 following her first breakup from Justin Bieber.

It is thought that they 'had a thing' around the same time that Selena's BFF Taylor Swift was dating Zayn's former 1D bandmate Harry Styles.

However, Zayn and Selena are yet to address their current relationship rumours.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd

Selena Gomez dated The Weeknd in 2017. Picture: Alamy

Selena dated The Weeknd for around nine months in 2017 and they were first linked two months after his split from Bella Hadid.

They ended their whirlwind romance in October of the same year and it wasn't long before the Canadian hitmaker penned about their split in a handful of his songs on his album, ‘My Dear Melancholy’.

His lyrics even hinted at Selena's rekindled romance with Justin Bieber, who she went on to briefly date again in 2018 following her split from The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber dated on and off for eight years. Picture: Getty

Perhaps Selena's most high-profile relationship thus far was her long-term romance with Justin Bieber.

The stars first sparked dating rumours in 2010 and confirmed their relationship in 2011, when Selena was 18 and Justin was 16.

The pair quickly became the most talked-about couple in Hollywood before the 'Baby' hitmaker was hit with rumours that he had cheated on Selena in 2012, which led to their first breakup.

They rekindled their romance in 2015 and dated for a few years on and off but split for good in May 2018 when Selena was 26 and Justin was 24.

The reason behind their split was never publicised but many reports following claimed that the relationship had been 'unhealthy' for a while, with both singers going on to pen emotional songs about their heartache following their split.

Justin went on to marry Hailey Baldwin two months later, and Selena and Hailey have since been forced to publicly address that they're on good terms a handful of times after fandoms theorised a feud between them.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Lautner

Selena Gomez briefly dated Taylor Lautner in 2009. Picture: Alamy

Selena enjoyed a brief romance with Twilight star Taylor Lautner at the height of his fame in 2009.

They met when she was filming Ramona and Beezus and Taylor was shooting The Twilight Saga: New Moon.

However, they ended up splitting soon after due to media attention surrounding their romance but vowed to remain friends.

Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas

Selena Gomez briefly dated Nick Jonas in 2008. Picture: Alamy

Selena dated Nick Jonas, who is now married to Priyanka Chopra, in 2008 but their romance was short-lived.

The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker even appeared in the JoBros' 'Burnin' Up' music video while they were dating!

However, she later revealed the Jonas Brothers singer was ‘very sweet’ but admitted they were both very young at the time.

