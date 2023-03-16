Justin Bieber Shares Health Update On Face Mobility Following Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

16 March 2023, 10:23

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber revealed last year that he was suffering from facial paralysis on one side of his face.

Justin Bieber has shared a health update with fans nine months after revealing he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The ‘Peaches’ singer shared a video last year, explaining how he had been struck by a virus that caused ‘full paralysis’ on one side of his face.

At the time he revealed that he had been doing facial exercises in order to regain movement, admitting it would take time to get better, hence his cancelled tour dates at the time.

Justin Bieber Shares A Look Inside His 29th Birthday Party With Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish & More

Justin Bieber has shared a health update with fans following his facial paralysis
Justin Bieber has shared a health update with fans following his facial paralysis. Picture: Alamy
Justin Bieber was struck with facial paralysis on one side of his face last year
Justin Bieber was struck with facial paralysis on one side of his face last year. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram

He has now shared a 2023 update with fans after taking to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video on his Stories, telling fans to ‘wait for it’ as he zoomed in on his face before he flashed a happy smile.

The ‘Baby’ hitmaker is yet to share any further updates on his health, however, fans are happy to see he is recovering and has come a long way since revealing his diagnosis last year.

This comes just weeks after the 29-year-old cancelled the remainder of his ‘Justice’ tour dates that were set to go ahead this year.

Justin Bieber shared an update on his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Justin Bieber shared an update on his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis. Picture: @justinbieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber cancelled the remainder of his 'Justice' world tour dates
Justin Bieber cancelled the remainder of his 'Justice' world tour dates. Picture: Getty

The tour’s official Twitter page announced: "Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his 'Justice World Tour'. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates."

Justin initially attempted to do a few shows after briefly feeling better last year, but soon after revealed his health took a hit once again and decided to postpone the rest of his tour dates, which have now been cancelled altogether.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a rare neurological disorder, and according to the Mayo Clinic occurs “when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear”.

