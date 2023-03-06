Justin Bieber Shares A Look Inside His 29th Birthday Party With Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish & More

6 March 2023, 10:45

Justin Bieber threw a star-studded birthday party to celebrate turning 29
Justin Bieber threw a star-studded birthday party to celebrate turning 29. Picture: Getty/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber celebrated his 29th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded party.

Justin Bieber marked his 29th year around the sun with a carnival-themed birthday party.

A string of star-studded names was in attendance including Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber and his pals and fellow singers Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith and The Kid Laroi.

The ‘Peaches’ singer shared snaps from the party on Instagram as he and his friends looked happier than ever sharing hugs at the garden party.

Everything Selena Gomez Has Said About Her Mental Health Journey Over The Years

How Is Hailey Bieber Famous? Her Career From Modelling To Launching Skincare Company

Justin Bieber celebrated turning 29 years old
Justin Bieber celebrated turning 29 years old. Picture: Getty

A ball pit and an array of other carnival games can be seen in the background as well as a stage, where Justin performed in the evening.

Guests were also given hoodies that said 'Bieber 29' on the back and were seen wearing them whilst watching the party performances.

This comes a few days after Hailey celebrated Justin’s big day with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Sharing a handful of unseen cosy snaps of the pair, she penned: “29 never looked so good."

Justin Bieber's party guests were given special hoodies
Justin Bieber's party guests were given special hoodies. Picture: Instagram

Hailey continued: “Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody.

"So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Justin’s birthday celebrations came after the remainder of ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s ‘Justice’ world tour dates were cancelled after previously being postponed.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Lydia has some seriously beautiful outfits lines up for Love Island

Casa Amor Bombshell Shows Off The Fits She Didn’t Get To Wear In The Villa And We’re Obsessed

Love Island

Victoria's Secret fashion show is making a comeback

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Is Making A Comeback After Four Years

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Love Island's Martin claimed his comments led to Shaq breaking down in tears

Love Island’s Martin Reveals Brutal Comment That Caused Shaq To Break Down In Tears

Sophia Grace has welcomed her first baby

Sophia Grace From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Welcomes First Baby

Selena Gomez's career evolution from Disney to global stardom

Selena Gomez's Career Evolution: From Disney Darling To Global Pop Star

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star