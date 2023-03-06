Justin Bieber Shares A Look Inside His 29th Birthday Party With Hailey Bieber, Billie Eilish & More

Justin Bieber threw a star-studded birthday party to celebrate turning 29. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Justin Bieber celebrated his 29th birthday over the weekend with a star-studded party.

Justin Bieber marked his 29th year around the sun with a carnival-themed birthday party.

A string of star-studded names was in attendance including Justin’s wife Hailey Bieber and his pals and fellow singers Billie Eilish, Jaden Smith and The Kid Laroi.

The ‘Peaches’ singer shared snaps from the party on Instagram as he and his friends looked happier than ever sharing hugs at the garden party.

Justin Bieber celebrated turning 29 years old. Picture: Getty

A ball pit and an array of other carnival games can be seen in the background as well as a stage, where Justin performed in the evening.

Guests were also given hoodies that said 'Bieber 29' on the back and were seen wearing them whilst watching the party performances.

This comes a few days after Hailey celebrated Justin’s big day with a heartfelt post on Instagram.

Sharing a handful of unseen cosy snaps of the pair, she penned: “29 never looked so good."

Justin Bieber's party guests were given special hoodies. Picture: Instagram

Hailey continued: “Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody.

"So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Justin’s birthday celebrations came after the remainder of ‘Baby’ hitmaker’s ‘Justice’ world tour dates were cancelled after previously being postponed.

