Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin Bieber’s 29th Birthday With Heartfelt Post

Hailey celebrated Justin Bieber's 29th birthday. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Capital FM

Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday tribute to her hubby as he turns 29.

Hailey Bieber has celebrated her hubby Justin Bieber’s 29th year around the sun with a sweet tribute on social media.

The model, 26, hopped on Instagram to wish her superstar husband a happy birthday with a series of unseen snaps alongside a heartfelt message as she started by saying “29 never looked so good”.

Kylie Jenner Slams Claims She And Hailey Bieber ‘Shaded’ Selena Gomez

When Did Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Date? When & Why Did They Split?

Hailey wrote: “Happy Birthday to you best friend! Words couldn't possibly sum up all that you embody.

"So here's to more joy, more travel, yummy food, adventures, more peace, fun, and most of all more love."

Hailey Bieber shared a sweet birthday tribute to Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty

She included a handful of snaps of them locking lips and cosying up to each other as well as a throwback photo of Justin as a toddler.

This comes just a day after Justin officially cancelled the remainder of his ‘Justice’ world tour dates after initially postponing them.

The tour's official Twitter page announced the news, writing: "Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his 'Justice World Tour'. Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates."

Hailey called Justin Bieber her 'best friend' in the birthday post. Picture: Alamy

This comes after the ‘Peaches’ star previously cancelled a string of 2022 shows due to health concerns.

He was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome last summer, which left him with temporary paralysis across one side of his face.

Justin later resumed shows but had to call it quits again following medical advice, telling fans he had to prioritise his health.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital