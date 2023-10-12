On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
12 October 2023, 12:14 | Updated: 12 October 2023, 12:17
Taylor Swift fans are ready to belt out the entire Eras Tour set list ahead of The Eras Tour Film.
Friday 13th October is a big day for Swifties as The Eras Tour Film is released in cinemas worldwide, but of course they already know all the words to the songs from Taylor’s back catalogue – from the days of 'Dear John' to the ‘Midnights’ era and all the re-releases in between.
After Taylor announced its early release and added a bunch of extra show times following the premiere – where Beyoncé was in attendance(!) – fans are keen to know which songs are in The Eras Tour movie, and which ones have been cut from the set list, so we can all prepare to belt our hearts out in the cinema.
Swifties will no doubt be dressing up with their friendship bracelets at the ready, so all that’s left to prepare is the list of songs we’re all about to have on repeat for the next few weeks – until ’1989 – Taylor’s Version’ takes over our lives instead.
Here's what you need to know about the Eras Tour Film set list, including which songs have been cut and what the surprise acoustic songs are.
The Eras Tour Film set list is the same as the Eras Tour concert set list, with a couple of surprise songs of course, but also a few have been removed.
Here’s every song in The Eras Tour Film:
Lover:
Fearless:
Evermore
Reputation
The Speak Now Era
The Red Era
The Folklore Era
The 1989 Era
The Surprise Acoustic Set
The Midnights Era
Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer
According to fans who got to see 'The Eras Tour' concert movie as soon as it was released, these are the songs that aren’t included in the film set list:
Taylor performs two surprise songs that aren't on the set list on every one of her 'Eras Tour' concerts, so of course she kept a couple in for the movie too.
Here are the surprise songs included in the Eras Tour movie:
‘Our Song’ is from Taylor’s self-titled debut album, which she hasn’t re-released just yet, so fans are so excited to see this one track from her first era included in the Eras Tour film set list.
Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.