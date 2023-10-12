What Songs Are In The Eras Tour Movie?

12 October 2023, 12:14 | Updated: 12 October 2023, 12:17

The Eras Tour film set list isn't too different to The Eras Tour concert set list
The Eras Tour film set list isn't too different to The Eras Tour concert set list. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift fans are ready to belt out the entire Eras Tour set list ahead of The Eras Tour Film.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Friday 13th October is a big day for Swifties as The Eras Tour Film is released in cinemas worldwide, but of course they already know all the words to the songs from Taylor’s back catalogue – from the days of 'Dear John' to the ‘Midnights’ era and all the re-releases in between.

After Taylor announced its early release and added a bunch of extra show times following the premiere – where Beyoncé was in attendance(!) – fans are keen to know which songs are in The Eras Tour movie, and which ones have been cut from the set list, so we can all prepare to belt our hearts out in the cinema.

Swifties will no doubt be dressing up with their friendship bracelets at the ready, so all that’s left to prepare is the list of songs we’re all about to have on repeat for the next few weeks – until ’1989 – Taylor’s Version’ takes over our lives instead.

Here's what you need to know about the Eras Tour Film set list, including which songs have been cut and what the surprise acoustic songs are.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"
Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Picture: Getty

What songs are in the Eras Tour movie?

The Eras Tour Film set list is the same as the Eras Tour concert set list, with a couple of surprise songs of course, but also a few have been removed.

Here’s every song in The Eras Tour Film:

Lover:

  • 'Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince'
  • 'Cruel Summer'
  • 'The Man'
  • 'You Need to Calm Down'
  • 'Lover'
  • 'The Archer'

Fearless:

  • 'Fearless'
  • 'You Belong With Me'
  • 'Love Story'

Evermore

  • ''tis the damn season'
  • 'willow'
  • 'marjorie'
  • 'champagne problems'
  • 'tolerate it'

Reputation

  • '…Ready for It?'
  • 'Delicate'
  • 'Don’t Blame Me'
  • 'Look What You Made Me Do'

The Speak Now Era

  • 'Enchanted'
  • 'Long Live'

The Red Era

  • '22'
  • 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'
  • 'I Knew You Were Trouble'
  • 'Nothing New' featuring Phoebe Bridgers (during shows she's a support act)
  • 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'

The Folklore Era

  • 'invisible string' / 'the 1'
  • 'betty'
  • 'the last great american dynasty'
  • 'august'
  • 'illicit affairs'
  • 'my tears ricochet'
  • 'cardigan'

The 1989 Era

  • 'Style'
  • 'Blank Space'
  • 'Shake It Off'
  • 'Wildest Dreams'
  • 'Bad Blood'

The Surprise Acoustic Set

  • Surprise song on guitar
  • Surprise song on piano – Read the full list of acoustic songs here.

The Midnights Era

  • 'Lavender Haze'
  • 'Anti-Hero'
  • 'Midnight Rain'
  • 'Vigilante Shit'
  • 'Bejeweled'
  • 'Mastermind'
  • 'Karma'

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to the big screen
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to the big screen. Picture: Getty

What songs were cut from the Eras Tour movie?

According to fans who got to see 'The Eras Tour' concert movie as soon as it was released, these are the songs that aren’t included in the film set list:

  • 'The Archer'
  • 'cardigan'
  • ''tis the damn season'
  • 'no body, no crime (feat. HAIM)'
  • 'Wildest Dreams'
  • 'Long Live' (not on the set list, but plays in the credits)
  • 'Seven' interlude

Which surprise songs are in the Eras Tour Film?

Taylor performs two surprise songs that aren't on the set list on every one of her 'Eras Tour' concerts, so of course she kept a couple in for the movie too.

Here are the surprise songs included in the Eras Tour movie:

  • ‘Our Song’
  • ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

‘Our Song’ is from Taylor’s self-titled debut album, which she hasn’t re-released just yet, so fans are so excited to see this one track from her first era included in the Eras Tour film set list.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift is the star of the show at the Eras Tour concert movie premiere

Who Was At The Eras Tour Movie Premiere?

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have supported each other for years

All The Times Beyoncé And Taylor Swift Have Supported Each Other

Taylor Swift fans have been swapping friendship bracelets on on her Eras Tour

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets: What's The Deal?

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift 'The Eras Tour' Concert Movie: UK Cinema Tickets, Prices And More

The Kardashians' real ages are a mystery thanks to their intense beauty regimes

How Old Are The Kardashians? Kim, Khloe, Kourtney's Ages And Birthdays Revealed

Sophie Turner has an impressive net worth since starring on Game of Thrones

Sophie Turner: Age, Height, Net Worth And What She's Been In

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

Exclusive
Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins reached the Love Island final

Love Island’s Ron Hall Thinks ITV2 Should Make One Change To Islanders’ Instagram Ban

Love Island

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

MAFS UK

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits