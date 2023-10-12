What Songs Are In The Eras Tour Movie?

The Eras Tour film set list isn't too different to The Eras Tour concert set list. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift fans are ready to belt out the entire Eras Tour set list ahead of The Eras Tour Film.

Friday 13th October is a big day for Swifties as The Eras Tour Film is released in cinemas worldwide, but of course they already know all the words to the songs from Taylor’s back catalogue – from the days of 'Dear John' to the ‘Midnights’ era and all the re-releases in between.

After Taylor announced its early release and added a bunch of extra show times following the premiere – where Beyoncé was in attendance(!) – fans are keen to know which songs are in The Eras Tour movie, and which ones have been cut from the set list, so we can all prepare to belt our hearts out in the cinema.

Swifties will no doubt be dressing up with their friendship bracelets at the ready, so all that’s left to prepare is the list of songs we’re all about to have on repeat for the next few weeks – until ’1989 – Taylor’s Version’ takes over our lives instead.

Here's what you need to know about the Eras Tour Film set list, including which songs have been cut and what the surprise acoustic songs are.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour". Picture: Getty

What songs are in the Eras Tour movie?

The Eras Tour Film set list is the same as the Eras Tour concert set list, with a couple of surprise songs of course, but also a few have been removed.

Here’s every song in The Eras Tour Film:

Lover:

'Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince'

'Cruel Summer'

'The Man'

'You Need to Calm Down'

'Lover'

'The Archer'

Fearless:

'Fearless'

'You Belong With Me'

'Love Story'

Evermore

''tis the damn season'

'willow'

'marjorie'

'champagne problems'

'tolerate it'

Reputation

'…Ready for It?'

'Delicate'

'Don’t Blame Me'

'Look What You Made Me Do'

The Speak Now Era

'Enchanted'

'Long Live'

The Red Era

'22'

'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'

'I Knew You Were Trouble'

'Nothing New' featuring Phoebe Bridgers (during shows she's a support act)

'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)'

The Folklore Era

'invisible string' / 'the 1'

'betty'

'the last great american dynasty'

'august'

'illicit affairs'

'my tears ricochet'

'cardigan'

The 1989 Era

'Style'

'Blank Space'

'Shake It Off'

'Wildest Dreams'

'Bad Blood'

The Surprise Acoustic Set

Surprise song on guitar

Surprise song on piano – Read the full list of acoustic songs here.

The Midnights Era

'Lavender Haze'

'Anti-Hero'

'Midnight Rain'

'Vigilante Shit'

'Bejeweled'

'Mastermind'

'Karma'

Taylor Swift announces The Eras Tour concert film with trailer

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is coming to the big screen. Picture: Getty

What songs were cut from the Eras Tour movie?

According to fans who got to see 'The Eras Tour' concert movie as soon as it was released, these are the songs that aren’t included in the film set list:

'The Archer'

'cardigan'

''tis the damn season'

'no body, no crime (feat. HAIM)'

'Wildest Dreams'

'Long Live' (not on the set list, but plays in the credits)

'Seven' interlude

Which surprise songs are in the Eras Tour Film?

Taylor performs two surprise songs that aren't on the set list on every one of her 'Eras Tour' concerts, so of course she kept a couple in for the movie too.

Here are the surprise songs included in the Eras Tour movie:

‘Our Song’

‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’

‘Our Song’ is from Taylor’s self-titled debut album, which she hasn’t re-released just yet, so fans are so excited to see this one track from her first era included in the Eras Tour film set list.

