Have Kylie Jenner And Timotheé Chalamet Split?

Whilst Kylie and Timotheé have reportedly been seeing each other since April, 2023. Picture: Getty

By Tiasha Debray

It was awards season and we expected to see a whole lot more of Kylie Jenner and Timotheé Chalamet together, but it’s been radio silence. Have the couple broken up?

Whether you liked it or not, the budding romance between the billionaire entrepreneur and one of the biggest movie stars in the world right now had us all on the edge of our seats.

Kylie Jenner’s swerve from her usual type to a low-key, artsy actor had the internet clutching their pearls and it seemed like she was following her sister’s lead after Kim Kardashian dated comedian Pete Davidson and Kourtney Kardashian married musician Travis Barker.

Whilst Kylie and Timotheé Chalamet had reportedly been seeing each other since April of 2023, a lot has changed since then. Timotheé's been starring in some of the biggest blockbusters of the year and half the world was expecting a red carpet official relationship this award season, however the pair have been noticeably quiet over the last few months despite only just beginning to make public appearances together.

Has success affected Timotheé’s personal life because rumours are swirling that the pair are no longer together? So, have Kylie and Timotheé split?

Kylie and Timothee went public when they attended a Beyoncé concert in September, 2023. Picture: Getty

Have Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet split?

Kylie and Timothée are unlikely to address their relationship status publicly, but fans fear they've split due to the fact they haven't been spotted together since Kylie joined her actor beau at the Golden Globes in January, over two months ago.

Timotheé reportedly earned an eye-watering $8 million (£6.2 million) for his role as Willy Wonka in Wonka. These sorts of numbers are career-changing, as Timotheé entered a new tier of stardom and a new chapter in his career. Whilst Kylie is notoriously careful with her private life, there’s private and then there’s radio silence.

Kylie is notoriously careful with her private life. Picture: Getty

Kylie and Timothee iconically went public when they attended a Beyoncé show in early September 2023, but prior to this, even at their most secretive, they were snapped here and there going on dates with one another.

Since The Golden Globes in January 2024, where the pair were seen getting very cosy, Kylie and Timotheé haven’t been seen at all.

Most recently in an interview with the New York Times on the 7th of March, Kylie deflected a question about Timotheé!

When she was asked whether her fashion style had recently changed in part due to her relationship with him, she was not happy.

Do Kylie and Timothée know that the ad breaks on the Golden Globe website is just a fan cam of them pic.twitter.com/QIbs42Ofhi — yasmine | ياسمين (@filmwithyas) January 8, 2024

“I don't know how I feel about that,” she replied, “I just don't want to talk about personal things.” She added it took her some time after having son Aire to 'feel herself again' and once she 'got her body back' the trends had changed.

The media training is too good, she’s been under the tutelage of Kris Jenner remember?

Her comments left fans in a frenzy but maybe, just maybe, the pair are just really busy right now?

After all, according to reports, Timotheé has met Kylie’s children and was even looking at Cartier rings last year...

