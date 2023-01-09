Have Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split?

9 January 2023, 10:32 | Updated: 9 January 2023, 10:39

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are thought to have split
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are thought to have split. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly ended their relationship after spending the holidays apart.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reports swirl that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up after five years of on-and-off dating, they last rekindled their relationship in February 2020.

It's alleged that the former power couple spent the Christmas period apart from one another, sparking rumours that they have officially parted ways.

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

An insider revealed to US Weekly: "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.

“This has happened so many times before," the source explained, "they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Kylie and Travis were last seen together in early Decmeber
Kylie and Travis were last seen together in early Decmeber. Picture: Getty

The make-up mogul is thought to have gone to the Coloradan ski resort town with 4-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with the rapper.

Kylie celebrated New Year's Eve with pals Hailey, Justin Bieber, and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the star in the luxurious snowy setting when she shared clips of Stormi sledging on January 1 to her Instagram.

Jenner and Scott were last spotted together in December in Miami as Travis performed at a party with 50 Cent, Elle reported at the time that the duo were seen being "very affectionate".

Kylie and Travis share a son and a daughter
Kylie and Travis share a son and a daughter. Picture: Alamy

The reality star and musician were first linked in 2017, not long after Kylie's infamous Tyga break-up, after months of intense media speculation and privacy they welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

The couple then called it quits in 2019 before reconciling the following year, they had their second child in February 2022, a son, whose name they are still yet to announce.

Kylie and Travis' relationship has been subject to rumours multiple times over the past few months, but the claims reached a fever pitch at the beginning of this year, and both parties are yet to comment publicly on the reports.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Will there be a season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday?

Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Cast Updates & More

Everything we know about the winter Love Island 2023 line-up so far

Love Island 2023: All The Contestants On The Winter Line-Up

Victoria Beckham shared a rare post with Nicola Peltz amid rift rumours

Victoria Beckham Shares Birthday Tribute To Nicola Peltz Amid Family Feud Rumours

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott's Complete Relationship Timeline

Features

Maya Jama confirmed she's not dating Stormzy or Ben Simmons right now

Maya Jama Responds To Stormzy Reconciliation Rumours & Confirms Ben Simmons Split

Meet the first Love Island contestant

Love Island Unveils First 2023 Contestant: Meet Tanya Manhenga

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star