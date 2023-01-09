Have Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split?

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are thought to have split. Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly ended their relationship after spending the holidays apart.

Reports swirl that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up after five years of on-and-off dating, they last rekindled their relationship in February 2020.

It's alleged that the former power couple spent the Christmas period apart from one another, sparking rumours that they have officially parted ways.

An insider revealed to US Weekly: "Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend the holidays together, but she went to Aspen to be with her family and friends up there.

“This has happened so many times before," the source explained, "they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great co-parents.”

Kylie and Travis were last seen together in early Decmeber. Picture: Getty

The make-up mogul is thought to have gone to the Coloradan ski resort town with 4-year-old daughter Stormi, whom she shares with the rapper.

Kylie celebrated New Year's Eve with pals Hailey, Justin Bieber, and her best friend Stassie Karanikolaou. Eagle-eyed fans spotted the star in the luxurious snowy setting when she shared clips of Stormi sledging on January 1 to her Instagram.

Jenner and Scott were last spotted together in December in Miami as Travis performed at a party with 50 Cent, Elle reported at the time that the duo were seen being "very affectionate".

Kylie and Travis share a son and a daughter. Picture: Alamy

The reality star and musician were first linked in 2017, not long after Kylie's infamous Tyga break-up, after months of intense media speculation and privacy they welcomed their daughter Stormi in February 2018.

The couple then called it quits in 2019 before reconciling the following year, they had their second child in February 2022, a son, whose name they are still yet to announce.

Kylie and Travis' relationship has been subject to rumours multiple times over the past few months, but the claims reached a fever pitch at the beginning of this year, and both parties are yet to comment publicly on the reports.

