Kylie Jenner And Selena Gomez 'Beef' Finally Addressed By Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has responded to the Kylie Jenner/Selena Gomez beef. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Timothée Chalamet just quashed all the rumours of a rift between his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez following that Golden Globes video.

Timothée Chalamet has addressed the ongoing Kylie Jenner/Selena Gomez saga after a video of Selena at the Golden Globes gossiping to pals Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry ignited a wild story that she’d been denied a picture with her old pal Timmy because Kylie told her “no.”

Asked directly by TMZ if he can address the rumours of a fallout, Timothée has now quashed speculation there’s ‘beef’ between his girlfriend Kylie and Selena.

As he walked around Beverly Hills a photographer asked him if the online reports about Kylie telling Selena she can’t have a picture with her boyfriend are true, and he confirmed they’re not.

Asked if the two women are cool, Timothée said: “Of course” and when asked if there’s any truth in the rumours of a feud between them, Timothée said, “No.”

The clip of Selena Gomez gossiping with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Sperry went viral. Picture: Alamy

The wild fallout rumours began after fans tried to lip-read what Selena was telling a very shocked Taylor at the Golden Globes. Meanwhile, their pal Keleigh seems to very clearly say: “Timothée?” During the seemingly shocking conversation.

Moments after the clip went viral the narrative that circulated was that Selena asked Timothée for a photo but his girlfriend Kylie told her she can’t have one.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the Golden Globes 2024. Picture: Alamy

Selena and Timothée go way back and are believed to be friends after starring in 2019 film A Rainy Day in New York.

Rare beauty founder Selena and lip kit queen Kylie used to be good friends when they were younger, but they grew apart when Kylie’s BFF Hailey Bieber married Selena’s ex Justin Bieber. Naturally.

Throughout the Golden Globes ceremony, Timothée, Kylie and Selena were seemingly unaware that a video about their “fallout” was taking over the internet.

Timothée and Kylie looked blissfully unaware as they were caught exchanging ‘I love yous’ on the livestream, while Selena later took to Instagram to share some PDA-filled pictures with new boyfriend Benny Blanco, writing in the caption: “I won.”

On the night, Timothée was nominated for his role in Wonka, while Selena was up for an award for her part in Only Murders in the Building.

Selena and Kylie are yet to address the ongoing rift speculation, but we’re glad Timothée has finally put the rumours to bed.

