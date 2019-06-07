Jesy Nelson And Love Island’s Chris Hughes Hint They’re Married

7 June 2019, 13:56

Jesy and Chris are head over heels.
Jesy and Chris are head over heels. Picture: instagram

Jesy Nelson and Chris Hughes have sent the rumour mill into overdrive on Instagram.

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has been in a relationship with Love Island’s Chris Hughes since earlier this year, and it looks like their romance is going from strength to strength.

The pair are currently enjoying a romantic holiday together. But, before they jetted off, they each uploaded the same sweet snap from the airport.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Posts 'Inappropriate' Comment About Boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Jesy wrote: “My adventure buddy.”

However, it was Chris’ caption which send fans into meltdown.

He wrote: “Off on holiday, with my best friend Miss JH.”

It didn’t take long for fans to notice, with one writing: "Wait wait DID YOU ASKED HER IF SHE WANTS TO MARRY YA OMG.”

Another added: “Omg do u think they got married??!! miss JH??”

Jesy and Chris began dating in February and often give fans a glimpse into their romance on social media.

They even have pet names for each other, which Chris often calling Jesy his ‘toothpick’. Cute, right?

The pair first got together after three months after Jesy split from her rapper ex-boyfriend Harry James. Chris had been linked to a few different famous faces, following his very public split from him his Love Islander co-star Olivia Attwood, but none of them seemed to get as serious as his latest romance with Jesy.

Neither of the celebs have been married previously, however, Jesy has been engaged before.

Back in 2015, Rixton singer Jake Roche popped the question on stage at Manchester Arena, with the help of Ed Sheeran! Announcing the news, he said: "A year ago today I met her at Manchester Arena, so it was only right, with a little help from my friend, that this happened. Best day of my life."

However, the pair called time on their relationship after a string of rows.

Jesy through herself into work to get over her heartbreak and began promoting Little Mix’s hit song ‘Shout Out to my Ex’. Speaking in an interview at the time, she said: "When you break up with someone, it's awful. Is it not one of the worst pains? It's horrendous and we all need a sad song that you sit and cry to."

"At the end of the day, though, you need something that makes you feel empowered ... that makes you think, 'You know what I don't need you anymore. I'm going to go out with my girls and I'm going to get over you because I don't need you.'

"And that's exactly what 'Shout Out To My Ex' does."

The rest of Jesy’s bandmates are also loved up at the minute, so we’re sure it’s only a matter of time before they all start tying the knot with their boos.

Perrie Edwards is currently dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Leigh-Anne Pinnock is loved-up with Watford’s Andre-Grey and Jade Thirlwall is in a relationship with musician Jed Elliott.

Just don’t forget to send our invites in the post, okay, guys?

