Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Reportedly Splits From Harry James After Deleting All Trace Of Him From Instagram

The couple had been together for 16 months, but have apparently parted ways.

It looks like Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson might have split from her boyfriend, Harry James, after the singer deleted all trace of him from her social media.

Little Mix Make Nicki Minaj Cry With Sweet MTV EMAs Gift

The couple had been together for around 16 months, and neither have yet commented on the split rumours.

They got together in summer 2017, heading off to Mykonos together, and have often shared photos of themselves looking loved up.

A source told the tabloids, “Jesy and Harry enjoyed their time together but have decided to call it a day.

Jesy Nelson and Harry James had been together for 16 months. Picture: Instagram

“There are no hard feelings between them and they remain good friends – just at the moment it makes sense for them to separate.

“Jesy is in work mode ahead of the release of Little Mix’s new album ‘LM5’ and she’s happy focusing on performances with the girls and promoting their material.”

Jesy’s now the only single member of the band, with Perrie Edwards dating footballer Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Leigh-Anne Pinnock dating footballer Andre Grey and Jade Thirlwall being in a relationship with The Struts band member Jed Elliott.

The band have also been teasing their new album, ‘LM5’, revealing their fierce new track ‘Woman Like Me’ and ‘Joan Of Arc’.

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball 2018 Is Back – How To Buy Tickets & All The Info!